NC State women’s basketball head coach Wes Moore pulled-over off of a highway in the middle of Texas to meet with the media Thursday in a virtual press conference. Two months after the Wolfpack won its first ACC Tournament championship since 1991, Moore has been able to enjoy the success of last season while also remaining busy to capitalize on the program’s momentum. “From a recruiting standpoint, we're definitely trying to stress it,” said Moore. “We're working our tails off to try and trying to get it done to take advantage of the success we've had the last few years.” After welcoming the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the country last season according to ESPN, Moore stressed the importance of continued success on the recruiting trail now that the Wolfpack has emerged as a nationally elite program. “We finished ninth in the country last year, eighth in the country this year,” said Moore. “We're in the high cotton level now, it's tough out here.”

With two four-star ESPN100 recruits arriving this fall and four starters returning from last year, expectations will be high again this season for defending ACC Tournament champions. Here is a look forward to what the roster may look like the next time the Wolfpack women hit the court: Projected Starting Five Point Guard- Kai Crutchfield (Senior)



Rising senior Kai Crutchfield will assume starting point guard duties next season according to Moore. (The Associated Press)

After starting 31 of 32 games last year, Crutchfield returns for her senior season as the most likely candidate to start at the point guard position. While she already handled some of that responsibility last season, Crutchfield will have less help with last year’s seniors Aislinn “Ace” Konig and Kaila Ealey now gone. “Crutchfield will probably be handling the ball and playing the point some,” said Moore. “There's still a lot of question marks out there.” Crutchfield averaged 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game last year.

Shooting Guard/Wing- Jakia Brown-Turner (Sophomore) Brown-Turner was one of two Wolfpack freshmen last season selected to the All-ACC Freshman team. Starting in 31 of the 32 games, Brown-Turner earned more starts last year than any other freshman during Moore’s time at NC State. The former five-star recruit’s game is more so that of a wing rather than a true shooting guard. However, based on Moore’s desire to inject fellow 2019 class member Jada Boyd into the lineup, it makes the most sense for Brown-Turner to remain on the perimeter. Brown-Turner averaged 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game last season.



Forward- Kayla Jones (Senior) Jones will not only have to help make up for some of the offense Ace Konig produced last season, she’ll have to take a step-up as a leader in the locker room as well. “Kai Crutchfield and Kayla Jones, our two seniors, we're obviously going to be looking to them for a lot of leadership,” said Moore. “Both of them have had great careers so far and have done an awesome job for us.” Jones was one of three players to average double figures in scoring last year and she was also the second leading rebounder on the team. She averaged 10.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per contest as a starter in every game. “We'd like to get Kayla Jones and Jada Boyd on the court together,” said Moore. “Does that mean Kayla is going to have to try to play the three on offense and then we'd have Boyd play the three on defense.”

Forward- Jada Boyd (Sophomore) Boyd makes the most sense as a replacement for Konig’s former spot in the starting lineup. While she took some time to adjust to the college game, Boyd shined late in the season and in the ACC Tournament when called upon. “We have to get Jada Boyd on the court,” said Moore. “That'll be a priority.” With both Boyd and Jones on the court at the same time, Boyd would likely assume a role in the post on offense but could step out to guard the perimeter on the defensive end with her quickness and length. Boyd averaged 7.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest despite averaging only 15.7 minutes per game.

Center- Elissa Cunane (Junior) There will be big expectations for the “Big Smile” next year. “Elissa is just such a great person, a friendly person, they call her 'big smile' a lot,” said Moore. “Well, I'd like her to be called 'big frown' on the court more.” Cunane was a unanimous first-team All-ACC selection and earned third-team All-American honors. For the beginning stretch of the ACC schedule, she was even a favorite to win ACC Player of the Year. Coach Moore was not shy in sharing his thoughts in how Cunane could still improve from last year’s success. “I want her to use the baby hook a little bit more, I think with her length that could be effective,” said Moore. “She's got to use her left hand more effectively. Really, just too many turnovers. She’s got to be able to pass the ball out of the double team because she's going to get double teamed. “Defensively, she's got to have an attitude that she gets mad when she gets scored on.” Moore added. The head coach still gave her praise as he talked about her potential the next two years and her exceptional shooting ability for her size. “When she comes down in that trail position, I have as much confidence in her to shoot the three as anybody on our team,” said Moore. “Third team All-American as a sophomore, exciting future for her.” Cunane averaged 16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game last year.