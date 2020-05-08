News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-08 14:52:56 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker war room

Matt Carter and Justin H. Williams
The Wolfpacker staff

It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• The inside tidbits on NC State landing a commitment from Jaylon Gibson.

• Why Gibson's decision is not a reflection on D.J. Funderburk?

• The latest on speculation of how college football will play out this fall.

• A breakdown of a tough week in football recruiting.

And more!

A premium subscription is needed to view the War Room. If not a member, click on the ad banner below to receive a 60-day free trial.

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content
NC State Wolfpack basketball forward D.J. Funderburk is going through the NBA Draft process.
Will D.J. Funderburk return for a fifth-year senior season? (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

All material in the War Room is copyrighted and cannot be copied without The Wolfpacker's permission.

Enter The War Room

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}