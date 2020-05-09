In the first mock class we had 23 signees . This time we went with 24 players, right in the middle of our projected range of 23-25 likely recruits to be signed. On offense, we are currently projecting a dozen players.

This is the second edition of The Wolfpacker’s mock class for NC State football recruiting in 2021.

In the first mock class, we correctly projected three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High. McDowell committed to NC State in April.

Among the changes on offense:

• A new running back projected.

• One less name at tight end and one added to the offensive line class.

• Three new names among those linemen while two dropped off, including three-star Colby Smith who picked Tennessee.

Click here to see the second edition of The Wolfpacker’s mock class for offense.

To view the mock class you need to be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to view details on a new 60-day free trial.