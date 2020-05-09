The Wolfpacker's mock class, second edition: Offense
This is the second edition of The Wolfpacker’s mock class for NC State football recruiting in 2021.
In the first mock class we had 23 signees. This time we went with 24 players, right in the middle of our projected range of 23-25 likely recruits to be signed. On offense, we are currently projecting a dozen players.
In the first mock class, we correctly projected three-star running back Caleb McDowell from Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County High. McDowell committed to NC State in April.
Among the changes on offense:
• A new running back projected.
• One less name at tight end and one added to the offensive line class.
• Three new names among those linemen while two dropped off, including three-star Colby Smith who picked Tennessee.
Click here to see the second edition of The Wolfpacker's mock class for offense.
To view the mock class you need to be a subscriber.
