The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 7
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Josh Hall showcases top 60 talent
• The Wolfpacker — Tight end Sage Ennis brings versatile skill set
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Carter Whitt cracks top 50 nationally
• The Wolfpacker — Offensive lineman Alex Atcavage impressed with NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC Network launches in three months. Will it be available on cable in North Carolina?
• Greensboro News-Record — Swofford offers ACC Network update, talks college basketball and betting
• Technician — Pack men’s tennis falls short in second-round comeback versus Tennessee
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s tennis takes care of business to reach Sweet 16
• GoPack.com — Pack Thriving: Mental Health Awareness Month Video Series
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Continues Home Stand With Campbell Tuesday
• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf In Second After Opening Round Of NCAA Norman Regional
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Softball to Face Syracuse in ACC Championship First Round Wednesday
Tweets of the day
NC State QB commit Ben Finley (@bfin_5) in action @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/dmuZk5Yhca— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandBGI) May 7, 2019
The rook @Kiaraleslie30 at her first @WNBA Media Day & Training Camp 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/t4JL74wttU— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 6, 2019
Big offers flowing in for 4⭐️ 2020 6’9” Wing @jay5mula. After a recent offer from @GeorgetownHoops, the @MoravianPrep & @teamloadednc star has 18. This kid is a high flyer, ultra athletic & knows how to score! Big things ahead...and more offers sure to come. pic.twitter.com/3M3Yn5gc59— Pure Prospects (@PURE_PROSPECTS) May 7, 2019
Philip Rivers: Our first goal is always winning the division https://t.co/S3sOG8iPf2— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 7, 2019
God’s plan is so much better than mine. Excited to join the raiders organization! #JustWinBaby ☠️🖤 @ Oakland, California https://t.co/4jefDBZBVX— AJ Cole III (@AJCole90) May 6, 2019
In a city of dreams #dreamville #910 #NCSU23 pic.twitter.com/Budu2LNvgN— Kendal M.🌹 (@KendalMoore15) May 4, 2019
Video of the day
Journey with us to the ACC Tournament at Florida State! Go Pack!🐺❤️ pic.twitter.com/ydS0mCULAk— Jennifer Patrick Swift (@CoachPatrick_) May 7, 2019
——
