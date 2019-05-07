News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-07 07:41:17 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 7

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Josh Hall showcases top 60 talent

• The Wolfpacker — Tight end Sage Ennis brings versatile skill set

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Carter Whitt cracks top 50 nationally

• The Wolfpacker — Offensive lineman Alex Atcavage impressed with NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC Network launches in three months. Will it be available on cable in North Carolina?

• Greensboro News-Record — Swofford offers ACC Network update, talks college basketball and betting

• Technician — Pack men’s tennis falls short in second-round comeback versus Tennessee

• Technician — Wolfpack women’s tennis takes care of business to reach Sweet 16

• GoPack.com — Pack Thriving: Mental Health Awareness Month Video Series

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Continues Home Stand With Campbell Tuesday

• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf In Second After Opening Round Of NCAA Norman Regional

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Softball to Face Syracuse in ACC Championship First Round Wednesday


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}