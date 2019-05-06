News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-06 10:25:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Offensive lineman Alex Atcavage impressed with NC State

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Wusqt492h42okplyw2m5
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy junior offensive lineman Alex Atcavage expects to visit NC State unofficially on June 7. (Mike Singer/TheWolfpacker.com)

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy junior offensive lineman Alex Atcavage is looking forward to experiencing NC State first-hand in June.

The 6-foot-5, 287-pound Rivals.com two-star prospect plans to unofficially visit June 7, and then return to NCSU for an official visit June 14. NC State offensive line coach John Garrison has formed a strong recruiting relationship with the versatile lineman, who could play nearly anywhere along the line but left tackle.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}