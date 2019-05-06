Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy junior offensive lineman Alex Atcavage is looking forward to experiencing NC State first-hand in June.

The 6-foot-5, 287-pound Rivals.com two-star prospect plans to unofficially visit June 7, and then return to NCSU for an official visit June 14. NC State offensive line coach John Garrison has formed a strong recruiting relationship with the versatile lineman, who could play nearly anywhere along the line but left tackle.