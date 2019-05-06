Raleigh Leesville Road sophomore point guard Carter Whitt has been on the NC State recruiting radar since middle school.

NCSU offered Whitt following the John Wall Invitational (Dec. 26-29) this past winter, and he’s attended several home games at PNC Arena.

Whitt played with Team Loaded as an eighth grader, switched to Boo Williams 17s last year, and now is back with Team Loaded NC 17s. His play during the April evaluation period led to new offers from Boston College, Florida, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Clemson.

The Wolfpacker has been watching Whitt extensively the last 2 1/2 years. One of his most offensive-minded games came in a 69-49 loss against Wake Forest (N.C.) Heritage on Jan. 19. He went 9 of 24 from the field and made his lone free throw, but was just 1 of 10 on three-pointers to finish with 20 points. He added seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and five turnovers in the loss.

Here are three things we learned from watching Whitt: