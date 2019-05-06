Tight end Sage Ennis brings versatile skill set
Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln High junior tight end Sage Ennis has quickly embraced getting recruited by NC State.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Ennis brings good speed to the position, and he was able to show college coaches during spring practices that he could block too. That bit of knowledge prompted NC State tight ends and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel to offer the Rivals.com three-star prospect after watching him scrimmage.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news