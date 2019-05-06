Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln High junior tight end Sage Ennis has quickly embraced getting recruited by NC State.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Ennis brings good speed to the position, and he was able to show college coaches during spring practices that he could block too. That bit of knowledge prompted NC State tight ends and special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel to offer the Rivals.com three-star prospect after watching him scrimmage.