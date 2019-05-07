Few players in the state of North Carolina have blown up like reclassed junior forward Josh Hall of Durham, N.C.

The lanky 6-foot-9, 190-pound Hall was moved to No. 59 in the country in the class of 2020 by Rivals.com. The four-star prospect has been offered by numerous colleges this spring, including NC State. For the coaches that didn't get to see him with Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep this winter, he was able to showcase his talents with Team Loaded NC in Dallas during the April evaluation period.

Hall was able to play in the Phenom Hoop Report North Carolina Top 80 Camp on March 10 in Greensboro, N.C. He finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, one steal and three turnovers in a 105-103 loss against Team 1. He went 8 of 16 from the field and 1 of 5 on three-pointers in the game.



The Wolfpacker takes a look at three things learned from watching Hall play:

