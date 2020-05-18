Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, May 18.

He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk

Never to early for some 2020-21 preseason @FloWrestling rankings. @PackWrestle leads @ACCWrestling with both 9⃣ ranked in the top-25 at their weight, and 4⃣ ranked in the top-10! #PackMentality 🔗: https://t.co/9xKwF0bfRv pic.twitter.com/rbgOJUQiAr

https://t.co/BfV8wIa2wI NC-STATE and @CoachGoebbel are making it know that The Seabrough Twins are 2 of there top priorities ‼️ much love ❤️

Our Teddy Cahill and Joe Healy were joined by North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent to discuss Game 2 of the 2013 Raleigh Super Regional. Listen here: https://t.co/muRc38keLS

Liberty is slated to play three ‘buy games’ against Virginia Tech, Syracuse and N.C. State. Flames are getting $500K from VT, $1 million for N.C. State, and an undisclosed amount from Syracuse. https://t.co/g3A1uJq0zv

This had me thinking of dream matchups for the N.C. schools. Duke at Maryland (Duh.) UNC vs. Michigan (Juwan in Chapel Hill) Indiana at N.C. State (ARCHIE!) Wake Forest at Iowa (Forbes homecoming) Bonus: Send Richard Pitino’s Gophers to Louisville. https://t.co/msk3gyp35H

I’ll be committing tomorrow at noon👀.......

In the second part of our interview with Gilliam Tharpe, president of NC State’s BassPack, we talk about the intricacies of college bass fishing as a sport: https://t.co/z7SzJGFo7p pic.twitter.com/3TJXa2OosP

