The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: May 18
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, May 18.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Offensive line
• The Wolfpacker — 1-2: How Michael Jordan performance against NC State in 1983
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting week in review
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Never to early for some 2020-21 preseason @FloWrestling rankings.@PackWrestle leads @ACCWrestling with both 9⃣ ranked in the top-25 at their weight, and 4⃣ ranked in the top-10!#PackMentality— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) May 18, 2020
🔗: https://t.co/9xKwF0bfRv pic.twitter.com/rbgOJUQiAr
Top 20...🧟♂️ pic.twitter.com/eMn2LtDvz5— Trigg (@mtrigg_23) May 17, 2020
https://t.co/BfV8wIa2wI NC-STATE and @CoachGoebbel are making it know that The Seabrough Twins are 2 of there top priorities ‼️ much love ❤️— Cédd🙃 (@CedricSeabrough) May 18, 2020
Our Teddy Cahill and Joe Healy were joined by North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent to discuss Game 2 of the 2013 Raleigh Super Regional.— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 17, 2020
Listen here:https://t.co/muRc38keLS
Highest graded returning ACC offensive tackles:— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 15, 2020
1. Jordan McFadden, Clemson - 88.3
2. Christian Darrisaw, VA Tech - 80.7
3. Ikem Ekwonu, NC State - 80.5 pic.twitter.com/DkuDQuYYBR
Liberty is slated to play three ‘buy games’ against Virginia Tech, Syracuse and N.C. State. Flames are getting $500K from VT, $1 million for N.C. State, and an undisclosed amount from Syracuse. https://t.co/g3A1uJq0zv— Damien Sordelett (@DamienSordelett) May 16, 2020
This had me thinking of dream matchups for the N.C. schools.— Josh Graham (@JoshGrahamRadio) May 16, 2020
Duke at Maryland (Duh.)
UNC vs. Michigan (Juwan in Chapel Hill)
Indiana at N.C. State (ARCHIE!)
Wake Forest at Iowa (Forbes homecoming)
Bonus: Send Richard Pitino’s Gophers to Louisville. https://t.co/msk3gyp35H
I’ll be committing tomorrow at noon👀.......— MILES CAMPBELL (@Miles3campbell) May 17, 2020
In the second part of our interview with Gilliam Tharpe, president of NC State’s BassPack, we talk about the intricacies of college bass fishing as a sport: https://t.co/z7SzJGFo7p pic.twitter.com/3TJXa2OosP— Fifth Quarter (@FifthQuarterInc) May 17, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook