NC State football recruiting week in review
Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.
Landing Its Quarterback
The big news of the week was obviously NC State football landing a verbal commitment from three-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga.
McLaughlin completed 134 of 220 passes (60.9 percent) for 2,018 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions as a junior. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder and one-time Auburn commitment picked NC State over offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville and Miami after backing off of Auburn.
For recap of McLaughlin’s commitment, click on the following articles:
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands quarterback Aaron McLaughlin
• The Wolfpacker — NC State officially announces the signing of Jaylon Gibson
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: NC State lands quarterback Aaron McLaughlin
Receivers Taking Center Stage?
