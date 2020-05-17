Here are some of the notable developments from the past week in NC State football recruiting.

The big news of the week was obviously NC State football landing a verbal commitment from three-star quarterback Aaron McLaughlin from Denmark High in Alpharetta, Ga.

McLaughlin completed 134 of 220 passes (60.9 percent) for 2,018 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions as a junior. The 6-foot-5, 215-pounder and one-time Auburn commitment picked NC State over offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville and Miami after backing off of Auburn.

