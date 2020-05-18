NC State football recruiting is on the board on many positions on offense, but the line is not yet one of them. Since the initial offensive line hot board put out two months ago, there have been some changes.

Gone from the board are a couple of names:

• Tristan Bounds from Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Conn., narrowed his list to eight schools that did not include the Wolfpack.

• Colby Smith from Wentworth (N.C.) Rockingham County High,l who made a verbal commitment to Tennessee.

While two are off the list, two names have also been added.

Here is the updated look at the NC State offensive line hot board.