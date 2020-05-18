NC State football recruiting updated hot board: Offensive line
NC State football recruiting is on the board on many positions on offense, but the line is not yet one of them. Since the initial offensive line hot board put out two months ago, there have been some changes.
Gone from the board are a couple of names:
• Tristan Bounds from Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Conn., narrowed his list to eight schools that did not include the Wolfpack.
• Colby Smith from Wentworth (N.C.) Rockingham County High,l who made a verbal commitment to Tennessee.
While two are off the list, two names have also been added.
Here is the updated look at the NC State offensive line hot board.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news