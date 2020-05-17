Before Michael Jordan became His Airness, the Wilmington, N.C. native had to develop his skills in the talent-rich ACC of the early 1980s.

Winning the national title with UNC as a freshman in 1982, the 6-foot-6 guard was simply learning the ropes of the league and James Worthy was considered the go-to player on the Tar Heels that season.

Following his infamous game-winning shot against Georgetown in the ‘82 title game, Jordan took on more of a star role as a sophomore alongside junior Sam Perkins.

While Jordan took a big step personally in 1983, it would end up being his worst season against the team he grew up cheering for, NC State.

Sign up for a FREE 60-day trial to unlock premium NC State athletics content

Jordan finished his career with a winning record of 6-2 against the Wolfpack during his three years in Chapel Hill but suffered a losing record to the eventual national champions in 1983. In honor of the final episodes of The Last Dance airing tonight, here is a look at Jordan’s performances against NC State during the 1982-83 season: Game 1 January 19, 1983 Carmichael Arena Chapel Hill, N.C.

No. 3 North Carolina 99 NC State 81 NC State went to Chapel Hill without its star guard Dereck Whittenburg, who had suffered a broken foot the week prior in Reynolds Coliseum after scoring 27 first-half points against the No. 2 ranked Virginia Cavaliers. With Whittenburg out, Jordan had a strong outing with 15 points in a game the Tar Heels were able to score at will. Carolina may have won this particular battle, but it didn’t know at the time it would lose the war in 1983. Jordan stat line: 15 points, 5-7 FG

NC State coach Jim Valvano and Dereck Whittenburg in 1983 (Dereck Whittenburg Foundation)

Game 2 February 19, 1983 Reynolds Coliseum Raleigh, N.C. NC State 70 No. 3 North Carolina 63 The magic for the Wolfpack’s legendary 1983 title run began with a home upset in Reynolds Coliseum against arch-rival North Carolina. Third-year NC State head coach Jim Valvano entered the game still searching for his first win against Dean Smith and the Tar Heels.

Jordan had his best game against the Wolfpack of the 1983 season that night scoring 17 points, but Valvano and the Wolfpack ultimately had the last laugh. Valvano entered the matchup with a game plan to consistently attack Jordan on the defensive end in order to tire out the sophomore phenom on offense. While Jordan was still able to get his in terms of scoring production, he fouled out with over five minutes to play in a three-point game. The Pack’s plan worked and produced the victory it so badly needed. In front of a raucous home crowd, NC State closed out the game with several clutch free throws. Wolfpack fans poured on to the court as Jordan, Smith and the Tar Heels exited stage right. Jordan stat line: 17 points, fouled out with 5:04 remaining.

NC State point guard Sidney Lowe had a career-high 26 points against UNC in 1983

Game 3 March 12, 1983 ACC Tournament Semifinals The Omni Coliseum Atlanta, GA NC State 91 No. 5 North Carolina 84 (OT) Jordan will forever be known for his clutch ability to sink the final shot in close games. Luckily for the Wolfpack in the 1983 ACC semifinals, it didn’t have to worry about No. 23 in crunch time of this overtime thriller. In a physical game in which NC State frustrated Jordan with smothering defense, the sophomore guard fouled out of the game when he got called for a reach-in on Terry Gannon with 3:42 remaining in regulation.

Fortune was on the Wolfpack’s side in 1983 and this game was no different. Not only did Jordan foul out early, the Pack caught another break when a wide-open Sam Perkins saw his would-have-been game-winning jumper spin in-and-out of the hoop as time expired with the game tied at 70. Trailing by as much as six points with less than two minutes remaining in overtime, the unconquerable ‘83 Wolfpack clawed back to survive the Tar Heels and advance to a matchup with Ralph Sampson and No. 2 Virginia in the ACC Championship with an NCAA bid on the line. Jordan stat line: 13 points, 3 rebounds, 4-12 FG, fouled out with 3:42 remaining in regulation.

NC State won the 1983 National Championship game 54-52 over the Houston Cougars (Associated Press)