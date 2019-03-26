The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 26
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Jaden Seymour impressed with Wolfpack's energetic style
• The Wolfpacker — NC State beats Kentucky 72-57, returns to women’s Sweet 16
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Defensive linemen
• The Wolfpacker — Punter Mackenzie Morgan has unusual journey to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Harvard postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Greensboro-bound: NC State advances to Sweet 16 with win over Kentucky
• Charlotte Observer — NC State women battle Kentucky in NCAA Tournament
• Winston-Salem Journal — Bobby Lutz: "I would be very open to" having a conversation with App State about the men's basketball job
• Technician — Stewart, Vazaios lead Pack into NCAAs
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball set for two in-state matchups
• Technician — Comeback mentality strengthens Pack baseball
• Technician — Wolfpack tames Wildcats, clinches Sweet 16 berth
• GoPack.com — Second Straight Sweet 16! Wolfpack Advances with Win over Kentucky
• GoPack.com — Pack Selected to Compete at NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships
• GoPack.com — Pack Moves Up Standings in Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate
• GoPack.com — #1 NC State Baseball to Host Elon Tuesday Evening
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics Garners EAGL Annual Awards
Tweets of the day
Garret Bradbury rightly gets the press from @PackFootball OL. As technically sound a center coming out as you’ll see (think Ryan Kelly). But really interested to see what someone will do with Tyler Jones. Played LT in the ACC at 6’3!! going to be a solid interior utility piece.— Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) March 26, 2019
Really Enjoyed myself up NC State🐺🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/3pX0kx7YqN— John Saunders Jr. (@johnsaundersjr) March 25, 2019
So honored to have received an offer from NC State!! 🐺❤️ pic.twitter.com/QstGyg8wFl— Miller Moss (@millermoss7) March 25, 2019
Thankful to receive an offer from N.C. State! 🐺 @CoachKurtRoper @NCState pic.twitter.com/EcmeBhmW5N— J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) March 25, 2019
Blessed to receive my second football offer from NC State! 🤘🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/iupBqNcjvj— Breon Pass (@PassBreon) March 25, 2019
Video of the day
Final Wolfpack Hustle of the season.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 25, 2019
Chapter Thirty Two.https://t.co/PQEKcvT8K3
