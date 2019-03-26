Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-26 07:22:10 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 26

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Junior Jaden Seymour impressed with Wolfpack's energetic style

• The Wolfpacker — NC State beats Kentucky 72-57, returns to women’s Sweet 16

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting hot board: Defensive linemen

• The Wolfpacker — Punter Mackenzie Morgan has unusual journey to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Harvard postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Greensboro-bound: NC State advances to Sweet 16 with win over Kentucky

• Charlotte Observer — NC State women battle Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

• Winston-Salem Journal — Bobby Lutz: "I would be very open to" having a conversation with App State about the men's basketball job

• Technician — Stewart, Vazaios lead Pack into NCAAs

• Technician — Wolfpack baseball set for two in-state matchups

• Technician — Comeback mentality strengthens Pack baseball

• Technician — Wolfpack tames Wildcats, clinches Sweet 16 berth

• GoPack.com — Second Straight Sweet 16! Wolfpack Advances with Win over Kentucky

• GoPack.com — Pack Selected to Compete at NCAA Gymnastics Regional Championships

• GoPack.com — Pack Moves Up Standings in Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate

• GoPack.com — #1 NC State Baseball to Host Elon Tuesday Evening

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics Garners EAGL Annual Awards


Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Tweets of the day

Kzdrii9dg0mdcdbrkfkf

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}