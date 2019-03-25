Mackenzie Morgan’s path to NC State started with him not wanting to be a plumber in Perth, Australia.

What also helped Morgan’s recruitment to NC State was the litany of successful punters from Australia that have arrived at U.S. colleges. Australian punters had a five-year run of winning the Ray Guy Award for being the best punter in the country, and while the streak got snapped this year, two of the three finalists were from the land down under.