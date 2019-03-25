NC State football recruiting hot board: Defensive linemen
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
These are our first look of where the recruiting board stands for the various positions. This is the hot board for the defensive line.
Previous hot boards:
Defensive linemen
The need: NC State has been aggressive recruiting defensive linemen over the past few recruiting cycles. However, it still has more work to do to keep the cupboard full, hence there is a need to probably sign up to four more in this class.
Notable offered targets on the board
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news