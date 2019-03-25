NC State moved to the quarterfinals of the NIT with a 78-77 home win at Reynolds Coliseum over Harvard. The Pack will face Lipscomb Wednesday night at 9 p.m. with a berth to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York on the line.

The Wolfpacker editors Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal look back at Sunday's win and ahead to Wednesday's showdown in postgame reflections.

