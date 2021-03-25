 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 25
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-25 07:39:44 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, March 25.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball coach Wes Moore
Wes Moore was honored as National Coach of the Year. (NC State)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Colorado State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending

• The Wolfpacker — NC State wrestling’s Hayden Hidlay returning for a last ride in Raleigh

• The Wolfpacker — NC State coach Wes Moore named WBCA National Coach of the Year

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack men’s swimming hopes to continue podium streak

• Raleigh News & Observer — Why NC State football’s class of ‘super seniors’ are returning for another year

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State’s Wes Moore earns coach of the year

• Technician — Ally Henson bringing positivity, confidence in secondn year with Pack track and field

• Technician — Abby Trahan’s softball journey culminated in tight bond with coach, NC State and Raleigh

• Technician — Commentary: Women’s basketball needed two tough games to start NCAA Tournament

• Technician — Pack softball takes on powerful Notre Dame offense in road weekend series

• Technician — NC State baseball travels to UNC looking to pick up first conference series win

• Technician — Women’s tennis keeps on rolling against UNC-Charlotte

• GoPack.com — Wes Moore honored as National Coach of the Year by WBCA

• GoPack.com — Pack resumes NIT with matchup against Colorado State

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-ins podcast: Ep. 80 – The Decision with Hayden Hidlay

• GoPack.com — Laurie Henes and Hannah Steelman sweep ACC women’s cross country annual honors

• GoPack.com — Pack men place fifth in 800 free relay to open NCAA Championships

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}