The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending
Each week, The Wolfpacker releases a top list of players ranked in order of the odds we see them ending up at NC State.
The top 25 list is brought to you by JFQ Lending.
Looking to refinance your home? JFQ Lending has special offers for members of TheWolfpacker.com!
Please email Gage Kistner at gkistner@jfqlending.com for more information. You can check out their website JFQLending.com, as well.
This week is edition No. 1 of the 2022 recruiting class.
Highlights this week:
• A riser into the top five.
• A new NC State projection.
• A four-star prospect making his debut on the list.
And more.
Click here to read the top 25.
To view the top 25, you must be a subscriber. Click on the banner ad below to learn how you can take advantage of a great new 60-day free trial promotion.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook