NC State Wolfpack basketball (14-10, 9-8 ACC) is set to play Colorado Thursday in the NIT quarterfinals in Comerica Coliseum in Frisco, Texas at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN. The Rams are 19-6 (14-4 Mountain West) under head coach Niko Medved in his third season with the program. Colorado State is coming off of a 75-73 win over Buffalo in the first round of the NIT. The Pack is also coming off of a victory, a 75-61 win over Davidson in the first round. Here is the scouting report on Colorado State:

Sophomore guard David Roddy leads Colorado State averaging 16.1 points per game. (Orlando Ramirez, USA Today Sports)

Season Overview

Colorado State finished third in the regular-season standings of the Mountain West Conference, which produced two bids to the NCAA Tournament and has two more that won first-round matchups in the NIT (Boise State being the other). Five of its six losses came against teams in the NCAA Tournament or in the NIT. The lone defeat against a team that didn't reach the postseason was a three-point road loss to Nevada in its regular-season finale. Colorado State is a very young team. The Rams don't have a single senior on its roster and only have three juniors. Six underclassmen make up its nine-man rotation, including two freshmen.

Rankings

Colorado is ranked No. 51 in the NET rankings (NC State is No. 73). ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) has the Rams ranked No. 77 (NC State is No. 45), and KenPom.com has CSU ranked No. 66 (NC State is No. 68). Davidson is also ranked No. 27 in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Shooting

Colorado State is another strong shooting team. The Wolfpack may have the advantage from the perimeter, but the Rams are incredibly efficient inside the arc. CSU ranks 81st nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, averaging 1.08 points per possession according to KenPom. The Rams shoot 55.2 percent on two-point attempts (20th in Division I) and 36 percent from the perimeter (71st nationally). Colorado State's effective field goal percentage is .546, which is good for 29th in the country. CSU is also among the nation's best from the foul line. The Rams make 79.2 percent from the charity stripe, which ranks seventh in Division I. Advantage: Tie

Rebounding

Colorado State is an average rebounding team, as is the Pack. NC State is stronger on the offensive glass, but CSU's numbers are better on the defensive end. The Rams grab an offensive rebound on just 25.1 percent of their misses, which ranks 245th nationally, but only give up an offensive rebound to their opponents on 26.3 percent of forced misses, good for 109th among Division I teams. The Wolfpack's size could present a problem for Colorado State. Other than two sophomore bigs, who measure in at 6-10 and 6-9, the Rams' next tallest player is 6-6 in a guard-dominant rotation. Advantage: NC State

Defense

Colorado State ranks 56th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing .952 points per possession to opponents according to KenPom. The Rams' biggest strength on the defensive end is guarding the perimeter. CSU has held its opponents to 30 percent shooting on three-point attempts this season, which is good for the 19th-best defensive mark in the country. Colorado State has benefited from luck on the defensive end as well. The Rams' opponents have shot 63.8 percent from the foul line, which is the third-lowest rate for any team in Division I. CSU has also produced a non-steal turnover on 11.9 percent of its defensive possession, the 30th-highest clip nationally. Advantage: NC State

Depth

Colorado State runs a nine-man rotation, all of which average at least 10 minutes per game. The Rams have received 27.5 percent of their total minutes this season from their reserves, which ranks 265th nationally. Advantage: Colorado State

Player to Watch

Sophomore guard David Roddy is Colorado State's leading scorer and rebounder. He also averages the second-most assists on the team. Roddy averages 16.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The 6-5, 252-pounder earned first-team All-Mountain West Conference honors this season.

Numbers of Note

19.8 Percent of Colorado State's offensive possessions end in a turnover, which ranks 222nd nationally. The Wolfpack forces a turnover on 21.9 percent of defensive possessions, which is good for 40th among Division I teams. 58.8 Percent was NC State's field goal average, a season-best, in the 75-61 win over Davidson in the first round of the NIT. 0 Times have these two teams met on the basketball court before Thursday. NC State is 11-4 all-time against the Mountain West Conference.

Likely Starters