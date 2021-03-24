For those uninitiated, the WWE wrestlers pictured in the GIF above are "brothers" The Undertaker and Kane, nicknamed "The Brothers Of Destruction."

The Undertaker, one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history, became famous for retiring, only to later return to the ring. Then, in 2020, the company built a documentary around the legend's final retirement called "The Last Ride," where at the end he officially called it a career.

The tweet above was hinting that one of NC State wrestling's legends will return for a 'last ride,' giving the Wolfpack's own Brothers Of Destruction — 157-pounder Hayden Hidlay and 184-pounder Trent Hidlay — one more year together.

Hayden, the program's first-ever four-time All-American, confirmed Wednesday on the program's podcast that he will return for a sixth year of eligibility in Raleigh, something he did not publicly announce prior to last weekend's NCAA Championships, noting he felt it could potentially be a distraction.

While announcing his comeback, he also admitted the weight cut to 157 has been hard, and he'll compete next year up two weight classes at 174 pounds, after wrestling his first five years at 157 (except for two tournaments at 165 his redshirt year). That means he and Trent will be back to back in the lineup next season.

"It's a fresh start and I don't know if anybody in the NCAA needs a fresh start more than I do," Hidlay said on the podcast. "I'm going to spend the next year enjoying it. … I want to help Trent get to where he wants to be.

"A big theme for us is we want to take on the big machine of Penn State. They have national champs at 174 and 184. Am I good enough right now to beat the top guys at 174? No, but I have 12 months to really commit myself to enjoying the sport and being healthy. … I don't see why I can't do it and I don't see why we can't do it together."