NC State wrestling's Hayden Hidlay returning for a last ride in Raleigh
It all began with a cryptic tweet Tuesday morning from NC State wrestling …
March 23, 2021
For those uninitiated, the WWE wrestlers pictured in the GIF above are "brothers" The Undertaker and Kane, nicknamed "The Brothers Of Destruction."
The Undertaker, one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history, became famous for retiring, only to later return to the ring. Then, in 2020, the company built a documentary around the legend's final retirement called "The Last Ride," where at the end he officially called it a career.
The tweet above was hinting that one of NC State wrestling's legends will return for a 'last ride,' giving the Wolfpack's own Brothers Of Destruction — 157-pounder Hayden Hidlay and 184-pounder Trent Hidlay — one more year together.
Hayden, the program's first-ever four-time All-American, confirmed Wednesday on the program's podcast that he will return for a sixth year of eligibility in Raleigh, something he did not publicly announce prior to last weekend's NCAA Championships, noting he felt it could potentially be a distraction.
While announcing his comeback, he also admitted the weight cut to 157 has been hard, and he'll compete next year up two weight classes at 174 pounds, after wrestling his first five years at 157 (except for two tournaments at 165 his redshirt year). That means he and Trent will be back to back in the lineup next season.
"It's a fresh start and I don't know if anybody in the NCAA needs a fresh start more than I do," Hidlay said on the podcast. "I'm going to spend the next year enjoying it. … I want to help Trent get to where he wants to be.
"A big theme for us is we want to take on the big machine of Penn State. They have national champs at 174 and 184. Am I good enough right now to beat the top guys at 174? No, but I have 12 months to really commit myself to enjoying the sport and being healthy. … I don't see why I can't do it and I don't see why we can't do it together."
One of the stipulations Hidlay had for coming back, other than moving up two weight classes, was that he didn't want to serve as a team captain for the fifth time. He knows that he'll be an outlier age-wise on the roster and the next wave of team leadership needs to take the helm.
He'll be more of a player-coach in some senses next year, something that seems all too perfect a fit.
"He's like having a coach on your team," head coach Pat Popolizio said of him prior to this season in an exclusive interview with The Wolfpacker. "He's good enough right now to be a full-time coach for a Division I program without any coaching experience. The guy is bred to lead and motivate guys; he knows what it takes.
"You can't ask for anything more as a role model and citizen for this university and department. If you were to ask me what's the perfect athlete and leader that you can have on your team — this guy's it; he's special."
Hayden Hidlay is already one of the most accomplished wrestlers in program history, on and off the mat.
In addition to being the team's first-ever four-time All-American, Hidlay is a four-time ACC champion who has never lost to a conference foe and was named the league's 2020 Wrestler of the Year.
In the classroom, he's a three-time Academic All-American and the 2020 ACC Wrestling Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Overall, the four-time team captain is 91-8 during his four years in the lineup to rank second all time in career winning percentage, and in his three chances at the NCAA Championships he has placed second, fourth and fifth. He was named a first-team All-American during the 2020 event that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic after earning the No. 2 seed at 157 pounds.
Now he'll get a fourth chance at winning an NCAA gold medal, and will have plenty of other history in his sights when he returns to the mat next winter.
Hidlay will be looking to join the 100-win club at NC State — a landmark the program has had less people reach (five) than win an NCAA gold medal (eight individual titles) — and become the league's first-ever five-time champ.
"I think there's a pretty clear criteria what you need to do to reach legendary status [at NC State] and that's win it all," he said prior to this year's NCAA Championships.
Now, it's official. Hidlay will get one more chance to add to his packed trophy case, try to lead the program to its best NCAA finish ever and reach that legendary status as an individual in Raleigh — though he's already there in many respects — next winter.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook