NC State Wolfpack women's basketball head coach Wes Moore was named the 2021 Division I National Coach of the Year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Wednesday. This marks the first time Moore has achieved the honor, which was voted on by his coaching colleagues across the country. "I appreciate this special honor because it carries the WBCA name and represents all the great coaches that I respect so much," Moore said in a released statement. "I realize, in many ways, this is a team award, so I'd like to thank all of the unbelievable players we have at NC State, as well as the assistant coaches and staff that play such an important role in our success. Again, thank you WBCA for this award, but more importantly for allowing me to associate with so many wonderful people in this great game of ours."

NC State women's basketball head coach Wes Moore has taken the Wolfpack to three-straight Sweet Sixteens. (NC State)

Moore has taken the Wolfpack to three-consecutive Sweet Sixteens, which ties the program record. NC State advanced to the regional semifinals again once again after a 79-67 win over South Florida in the Round of 32 Tuesday. The eighth-year Wolfpack coach has taken the Pack to the NCAA Tournament five times in seven opportunities during his tenure. NC State earned an automatic bid last season after winning the 2020 ACC Tournament in what would have been a sixth appearance in the Big Dance, but the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This season has been particularly special for NC State as the team continues to make history. The Wolfpack repeated as ACC Tournament champions earlier this March, claiming back-to-back conference tournament titles for the first time in program history. The Pack also defeated two top-ranked opponents in 2020-21, marking the fourth time it's been done in the sport in the past 20 years. It's also the first time the feat has been accomplished during the regular season as well as the first to claim both victories on the road (at South Carolina and at Louisville). NC State went on to claim its first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament in program history.