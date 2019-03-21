The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: NC State sophomore commit Terquavion Smith in title game
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling sets its sights high for NCAA Championships
• The Wolfpacker — Enter the FREE best bracket millionaire contest for your chance to win $1M
• The Wolfpacker — Pack women celebrates highest NCAA Tourney seed in 32 years
• The Wolfpacker — Around the diamond: No. 1 Wolfpack baseball reaches new heights
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — In college basketball, shoe companies walk a thin line between support and scandal
• Technician — Third-seeded women's basketball kicks off NCAA Tournament against Maine
• Technician — Pack looks to repeat as EAGL Champions
• Technician — No. 1 Wolfpack baseball travels to Florida to take on Miami
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s tennis comes up short against second-ranked Deacons
• GoPack.com — 2019 NCAA Championships: Day 1 Preview for @PackWrestle
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Women Wrap Up Season at 2019 NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — Yow Named 2019 James J. Corbett Memorial Award Recipient
• GoPack.com — Pack to Host #25 Miami, Virginia Tech in Pair of Weekend Matches
• GoPack.com — Cunningham Named ACC Women's Track Performer of the Week
Tweets of the day
Harvard beats Georgetown and advances to play NC State in the NIT second round on Sunday at Reynolds.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 21, 2019
Our very own @1hrdrk is featured on this list! 👏👏 https://t.co/01NY0vqeRX— PackSoftball🥎 (@PackSoftball) March 21, 2019
Germaine Pratt is the highest-graded draft eligible linebacker coming out of the ACC this season. pic.twitter.com/e6HAfGQ04r— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 21, 2019
NIT First Round Attendance*— Nathaniel Walters (@nathanielhusker) March 21, 2019
Nebraska: 10,103
Memphis: 8,138
Xavier: 5,769
Creighton: 5,755
NC State: 5,500
Indiana: 5,431
TCU: 3,095
Colorado: 3,091
Georgetown: 2,253
Alabama: 2,086
Texas: 1,739
Clemson: 1,718
*P5, Big East, AAC
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook