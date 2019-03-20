Enter the FREE best bracket millionaire contest for your chance to win $1M
Want to win $1,000,000? Best Bracket Millionaire is now open!
Join other members of TheWolfpacker.com in seeing who can assemble the best bracket for a chance to take home $1 million.
TheWolfpacker.com Best Bracket Millionaire Group Link.
Again, we stress: This contest is for the best bracket - not the perfect bracket. It's also free, fun and easy to play, and little to no hoops knowledge is required to have a chance to win. Someone IS guaranteed to win the $1M Bracket Challenge.
Brackets must be submitted before tipoff on the morning of March 21. Visit yahoo.com/bestbracket for complete official rules.
Will your bracket go all the way? Start playing the Best Bracket Millionaire Contest with TheWolfpacker.com community now.
——
