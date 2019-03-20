Podcast: Postgame reflections
Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal take a look back at NC State's 84-78 win over Hofstra in the first round of the NIT at an electric Reynolds Coliseum.
If you cannot listen to the podcast below, you can click here to download it.
