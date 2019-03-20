Ticker
Podcast: Postgame reflections

Hv9y2ctsicfxyje3qkad
Fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn nearly had a double-double of 19 points and nine rebounds.
Associated Press

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal take a look back at NC State's 84-78 win over Hofstra in the first round of the NIT at an electric Reynolds Coliseum.

If you cannot listen to the podcast below, you can click here to download it.


