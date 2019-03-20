Around the diamond: No. 1 Wolfpack baseball reaches new heights
Here are some notes from NC State baseball's terrific season thus far:
NC State, Nationally Speaking
For the first time in Wolfpack baseball history, NC State is ranked No. 1 in the land. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper bumped the Pack up from No. 2 to the top spot after last weekend, when NCSU took two of three at home from its previous No. 1, Florida State.
NC State crushed the Noles 16-0 in the series opener and then rallied from being down 8-5 with a three-run eighth to set up a walk-off hit in the ninth for a 9-8 victory Saturday. NCSU suffered its first loss of the year when it was unable to rally from down 7-1 in the series finale. The Pack cut the margin to 7-5 and had the bases loaded in the eighth, but star catcher Patrick Bailey's rocket line drive went straight to the right fielder for a loud third out. It was NCSU's first (and to-date only) loss of the year after 19 straight victories.
The Wolfpack and Louisville are the only two ACC teams to start league play at 5-1.
On Tuesday night, NC State got back into the win column with an easy 11-1 win over visiting Towson, improving the Pack to 20-1 overall.
Unsurprisingly, NC State shot up the national rankings in all of the various college polls and is now a unanimous top-10 team:
• Collegiate Baseball — 1st (previously 2nd)
• USA Today Coaches — 5th (12th)
• D1Baseball.com — 6th (20th)
• Baseball America — 6th (21st)
• Perfect Game — 8th (17th)
• National College Baseball Writers Association — 10th (18th)
NC State, Statistically Speaking
Here is where NC State ranks nationally and in the ACC in various statistical categories through March 19:
• Winning percentage: 0.952 — 1st in ACC, 2nd in NCAA (out of 297 teams)
• Runs: 187 — 1st in ACC, 5th in NCAA
• Runs per game: 8.9 — 1st in ACC, 7th in NCAA
• Batting average: .294 — 3rd in ACC, 38th in NCAA
• On-base percentage: .406 — 5th in ACC, 26th in NCAA
• Hits: 223 — 2nd in ACC, 14th in NCAA
• Walks: 133 — 4th in ACC, 7th in NCAA
• Slugging percentage: .488 — 2nd in ACC, 10th in NCAA
• Home runs: 25 — 4th in ACC, 13th in NCAA
• Doubles: 58 — 1st in ACC, 1st in NCAA
• Stolen bases: 18 — 7th in ACC, 167th in NCAA
• Earned run average: 3.06 — 3rd in ACC, 25th in NCAA
• Walks and hits per inning allowed: 1.28 — 5th in ACC, 46th in NCAA
• Hits allowed per nine innings: 7.98 —7th in the ACC, 70th in NCAA
• Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 2.58 — 5th in the ACC, 42nd in NCAA
• Shutouts: 3 — 2nd in ACC, 15th in NCAA
• Fielding percentage: 0.986 — 1st in ACC, 3rd in NCAA
At The Plate
NC State had several stars at the plate during its weekend series against the Seminoles.
Freshman outfield Tyler McDonough continued his sizzling start by going 4 for 5, including a double, and scoring two runs while driving in three in game one. He then accounted for the game-winning single in game two. McDonough was 3 for 4 that evening with another double, scored twice and had two RBI.
On the season, McDonough leads the Pack with a .371 batting average in 89 plate appearances, including six doubles and two homers. He also has a team-high 33 hits and is second on the squad with three stolen bases.
Junior designated hitter/catcher Brad Debo went 4 for 12 in the series with a double, triple and game-tying three-run homer that came in the eighth inning of game two. He scored six runs over three days and is now hitting .308.
Sophomore David Vazquez, who plays both second and third base, is also heating up at the plate. He homered in game two against FSU and drew three walks, and then followed that up by hitting 2 for 4 with a double, scoring a run and driving in two in the series finale. He singled Tuesday night in three plate appearances versus Towson and scored a run.
During NC State's romp of Towson, the top of the order was lethal. Leadoff hitter and sophomore outfield Johnny Butler and junior shortstop Will Wilson combined to go 7 for 9 at the plate with a walk, two doubles, a homer, six runs scored and six RBI.
On The Mound
Junior Jason Parker was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week after his spectacular performance in the series opener against FSU. He went 7.0 innings, allowing just five hits and two walks while striking out 10 Seminoles. Parker is now 3-0 on the year in five starts, surrendering a microscopic 0.68 ERA over 26.1 innings and allowing only 18 hits (.198 batting average against) while striking out 26 against just six walks.
NC State has also received a good week in relief from sophomore lefty David Harrison. He pitched twice against FSU and then again versus Towson, going 5.0 total innings in that stretch and allowing only one earned run and three hits while striking out six with just one walk.
What’s Next
NC State hits the road for the first time in ACC play — traveling to Miami, who is 15-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC. The Hurricanes received votes in the coaches' poll and is No. 29 in Collegiate Baseball's top 30.
Miami took two of three at home against Georgia Tech before dropping two of three this past weekend at North Carolina, which is also considered top 10 in the national polls.
——
