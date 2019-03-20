Here are some notes from NC State baseball's terrific season thus far:

NC State, Nationally Speaking

For the first time in Wolfpack baseball history, NC State is ranked No. 1 in the land. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper bumped the Pack up from No. 2 to the top spot after last weekend, when NCSU took two of three at home from its previous No. 1, Florida State.

NC State crushed the Noles 16-0 in the series opener and then rallied from being down 8-5 with a three-run eighth to set up a walk-off hit in the ninth for a 9-8 victory Saturday. NCSU suffered its first loss of the year when it was unable to rally from down 7-1 in the series finale. The Pack cut the margin to 7-5 and had the bases loaded in the eighth, but star catcher Patrick Bailey's rocket line drive went straight to the right fielder for a loud third out. It was NCSU's first (and to-date only) loss of the year after 19 straight victories.

The Wolfpack and Louisville are the only two ACC teams to start league play at 5-1.

On Tuesday night, NC State got back into the win column with an easy 11-1 win over visiting Towson, improving the Pack to 20-1 overall.

Unsurprisingly, NC State shot up the national rankings in all of the various college polls and is now a unanimous top-10 team:

• Collegiate Baseball — 1st (previously 2nd)

• USA Today Coaches — 5th (12th)

• D1Baseball.com — 6th (20th)

• Baseball America — 6th (21st)

• Perfect Game — 8th (17th)



• National College Baseball Writers Association — 10th (18th)

NC State, Statistically Speaking

Here is where NC State ranks nationally and in the ACC in various statistical categories through March 19:

• Winning percentage: 0.952 — 1st in ACC, 2nd in NCAA (out of 297 teams)

• Runs: 187 — 1st in ACC, 5th in NCAA

• Runs per game: 8.9 — 1st in ACC, 7th in NCAA

• Batting average: .294 — 3rd in ACC, 38th in NCAA

• On-base percentage: .406 — 5th in ACC, 26th in NCAA

• Hits: 223 — 2nd in ACC, 14th in NCAA

• Walks: 133 — 4th in ACC, 7th in NCAA

• Slugging percentage: .488 — 2nd in ACC, 10th in NCAA

• Home runs: 25 — 4th in ACC, 13th in NCAA

• Doubles: 58 — 1st in ACC, 1st in NCAA

• Stolen bases: 18 — 7th in ACC, 167th in NCAA

• Earned run average: 3.06 — 3rd in ACC, 25th in NCAA

• Walks and hits per inning allowed: 1.28 — 5th in ACC, 46th in NCAA

• Hits allowed per nine innings: 7.98 —7th in the ACC, 70th in NCAA

• Strikeout-to-walk ratio: 2.58 — 5th in the ACC, 42nd in NCAA

• Shutouts: 3 — 2nd in ACC, 15th in NCAA

• Fielding percentage: 0.986 — 1st in ACC, 3rd in NCAA