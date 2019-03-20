The scene may have been a little anticlimactic in the BB&T Grand Hall at Reynolds Coliseum Monday evening, thanks to ESPN.



A production gaffe earlier in the afternoon allowed the bracket for the 2019 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament to be aired more than five hours before the scheduled Selection Show at 7 p.m.

But that didn’t stop more than 100 Pack faithful from showing up and joining players, coaches, cheerleaders and a contingent from the pep band to celebrate NC State’s 25th entry into the Big Dance.

The Pack’s selection this year wasn’t really all that much of a surprise even before ESPN’s goof. A 26-win record — including a victory over a ranked Florida State team and a close contest with eventual No. 1 seeded Louisville in the ACC Tournament — an RPI of 9 and 15 straight weeks ranked in the Top-10 by both polls (NC State finished 10th in the final AP Poll of the year) pretty much ensured that this year’s Pack would easily make the 64-team field.

“It’s still special,” Pack coach Wes Moore said. “A lot of hard work went into it by our players to reach this point, and to be rewarded is always special.”

As it turned out, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème’s predictions of NC State’s seeding and regional placement turned out to be right on the mark. The Pack received a No. 3 seed for only the third time in its 25 NCAA tourney appearances (and first since 1987), allowing NC State to host the first two rounds of the tournament for the second straight year after a No. 4 seeding for last year’s event.

NC State was also placed in the Greensboro Regional, a potentially huge advantage if the Pack survives the first two rounds.

NC State (26-5) will begin its hoped-for road to Tampa and this year’s Final Four on Saturday at 1 p.m. against a Maine team (25-7) it defeated 84-46 on Dec. 15.

The Black Bears, the No. 14 seed, were 7-6 at one point this season before winning 18 of their last 19 games, including 14 straight, to claim the America East Conference championship.

A win Saturday would advance NC State to Monday evening’s second-round game (time to be determined) between the winner of No. 6 seed Kentucky (24-7) and No. 11 seed Princeton (22-9), with that winner moving on to the Sweet 16 in Greensboro.

“To be able to play the first two rounds at home is always special,” Moore acknowledged, “And playing the regional in Greensboro is exciting, too, for our fans. But we’ve got to win two games to get there, and we have our work cut out for us.”

Despite the team’s well-publicized injury plague that has sidelined four players, including starters Kaila Ealey, Grace Hunter and Erika Cassell (and reserve senior guard Armani Hawkins), the Pack players remain confident that this year’s tournament run will be a deep one.

“If everyone just steps up to where they need to, I think we can take it pretty far,” senior forward DD Rogers commented. “I have no doubt in the capabilities of this team.”

Graduate guard Kiara Leslie (who will be playing in her fourth NCAA Tournament, including two previous appearances with Maryland) added, “Look at what we’ve done with who we’ve had. We’ve competed all year, and that speaks for itself. We’ve continued to prove people wrong, and we definitely have a chance to make a long run.”

Junior guard Ace Konig admitted she actually thrives on the naysaying.

“I absolutely love it!” she said. “Being able to succeed and have a fan base that believes in you feels absolutely amazing.

“I hear people say we don’t get much respect, or we don’t get this or that. It gives us a little chip, a little edge, and makes us play that much harder.”

For freshman starting post Elissa Cunane, it’s a dream turned to reality.

“It’s crazy to think about it,” NC State’s all-conference freshman admitted Monday. “A year ago I was sitting in the stands watching them win the game against Maryland to go to the Sweet 16. Now I’ll be playing in the NCAA Tournament. I’m very excited for the opportunity.”

This will be the Pack’s third straight NCAA appearance, and fourth in Moore’s six years in Raleigh, and all but three of this year’s Pack contingent will be playing in at least their second NCAA Tournament.

Both Rogers and Leslie say the previous tournament experience does help prepare them, and their younger teammates, for the challenges awaiting them these next three weeks.

“You don’t try to change anything,” Rogers said. “You just play your game, but know that anyone can come out, especially in the NCAA Tournament, and beat you. We just have to play like who we are.”

Added Leslie, “You have to enjoy every minute, because it’s not guaranteed every year.”



