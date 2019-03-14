The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 14
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Markell Johnson carries Wolfpack to key win
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 59-58 win over Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Markell Johnson's free throws lift NC State past Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 59, Clemson 58 at ACC Tourney
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State 59, Clemson 58
• Raleigh News & Observer — This year’s Kansas State? Finding NC State’s NCAA tournament doppelganger
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s magician pulls a win out of his hat
• Raleigh News & Observer — Pack’s spirited second-half rally too much for Clemson
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Markell Johnson is fouled at end of Clemson game
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Clemson in ACC Tournament
• Charlotte Observer — How Virginia can make sure its Charlotte nightmare is not recurring
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: N.C. State making noise as ACC's crescendo builds
• Greensboro News-Record — Wolfpack will play Virginia after surviving against Clemson
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Unpredictable N.C. State advances with second-half rally
• Technician — Johnson continues to dominate second-half play
• Technician — Pack erases 18-point deficit, tames Tigers in huge ACC Tournament win
• Technician — Wolfpack gets rematch with Virginia in ACC Tournament quarterfinals
• Technician — NC State baseball extends undefeated start over George Mason
• GoPack.com — Second-Half Surge Leads Pack Past Clemson
• GoPack.com — Pack Faces Virginia in ACC Quarterfinals
• GoPack.com — No. 2 #Pack9 Runs Past George Mason to Stay Unbeaten
• GoPack.com — Three from @PackWrestle with Top-10 Seeds for NCAA Championships
• GoPack.com — 11 Men’s Swimmers Qualify for NCAA Championships
Tweets of the day
Of the 34 times a team has beaten the No. 1 seed in the #ACCTourney, @PackMensBball has 9 of them, more than any of the other 16 teams who have participated in @accmbb's premier event. No. 8 seed State faces top-seeded @UVAMensHoops today at 12:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/wIpXsKMgaH— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) March 14, 2019
I know State has put in a bid to host an NIT game. I can’t imagine many fans would show up for that, tho— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 13, 2019
Preview: Top-seeded #UVa opens #ACCTourney play this afternoon against No. 8-seeded NC State and @Justin_Ferber sets the scene ahead of the 12:30 p.m. tip (Raycom/ESPN). https://t.co/JWXHhRINBg pic.twitter.com/JjzR5lnBQe— Brad Franklin (@Cavs_Corner) March 14, 2019
Coming soon to a town near you, #WPN! #coachescaravan2019 #memebershipmatters #gopack pic.twitter.com/TLI1JWjqCf— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) March 13, 2019
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/mDKbY6kkrc— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 13, 2019
Video of the day
