Of the 34 times a team has beaten the No. 1 seed in the #ACCTourney, @PackMensBball has 9 of them, more than any of the other 16 teams who have participated in @accmbb's premier event. No. 8 seed State faces top-seeded @UVAMensHoops today at 12:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/wIpXsKMgaH