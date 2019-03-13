TheWolfpacker.com

CHARLOTTE — Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal broke down NC State's big comeback win over Clemson on Wednesday at the Spectrum Center in the ACC Tournament.



Included in the podcast version of "postgame reflections":

• The tale of two halves with NC State struggling in the first half, but the Wolfpack turning it around in the second.



• The play of junior point guard Markell Johnson, who had 23 points.



• What the win does for NC State's chances of making the NCAA Tournament and a mini-preview of Thursday's game against Virginia.

