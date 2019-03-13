The first time Virginia played NC State this year, the Wolfpack fell by a single point in overtime. The two teams meet against Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Charlotte with a 12:30 p.m. tipoff.

Season Overview

Virginia is one of the premier teams in the country, and only one team has defeated it thus far this year — Duke. The Blue Devils knocked off Virginia twice. Otherwise the Cavs have an unblemished 28-0 mark against teams not-named Duke. UVA went 16-2 in the ACC to claim a share of the regular season league crown and is the top seed by winning the tiebreaker over UNC (whom Virginia defeated 69-61 in Chapel Hill).

Redshirt sophomore forward De'Andre Hunter and junior guard Kyle Guy were both named first-team All-ACC, and junior guard Ty Jerome was a second-team honoree. Hunter was also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and Tony Bennett took home Coach of the Year.

Rankings

In the newly established NET rankings done by the NCAA, through games of March 12, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the country. ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) and Kenpom.com also both have UVA No. 1 in the country.

The Cavaliers are ranked second in the old RPI formula used by the NCAA — according to RealTimeRPI.com.

Virginia is listed No. 2 in both The Associated Press poll and coaches’ poll.

For comparison, NC State is 23rd in BPI, 32nd in NET, 32nd in Kenpom.com and 98th in RPI.

Shooting

Virginia is one of the most dangerous three-point shooting teams in the country. During ACC play, the Cavs made 43.1 percent of its shots from long range. That's up from what it did in non-conference action. For the season, Virginia has made 41.4 percent of its shots from three-point territory, third best in the country and tops in the ACC.

The three-point shooting is part of an efficient offense that leads the ACC in field goal percentage at 47.9 percent.

The Cavs are also one of the league's better free throw shooting teams, making 74.6 percent at the line, 38th best nationally.

Rebounding

Virginia in ACC play outrebounded opponents by an average of 5.7 per game, second best in the ACC behind UNC's 8.6 The Cavs are especially strong on the defensive glass. It is only 12th in league games in offensive boards per contest, but that is partially attributed to its ability to shoot better than most teams.

Defense

Unsurprisingly, Virginia leads the country in points per game (54.6 points) and three-point field-goal percentage (27.3 percent) and is third in the country in field-goal percentage (37.4).

Depth

Virginia comfortably plays eight guys. Lately it has used freshman guard Kihei Clark as a starter in the backcourt and bringing redshirt junior forward Mamadi Diakite off the bench. If that holds, Diakite is part of what may be the most formidable three-man bench in the league. Diakite averaged 7.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Junior wing Braxton Key is an Alabama transfer that is averaging 6.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first year in the program, and promising redshirt sophomore center Jay Huff has blossomed in ACC play. In his past five games Huff has averaged 7.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game and has the capability of making three-pointers. He's made 9 of 17 from long range in league play.