CHARLOTTE — It only seemed fitting that NC State and Clemson came down to free throws once again.

NC State junior point guard Markell Johnson hit two free throws with 2.6 seconds left to help rally the Wolfpack to a 59-58 victory over Clemson on Wednesday at the ACC Tournament. The Wolfpack rallied from a 16-point halftime deficit, stunning the Spectrum Center crowd.

Johnson proved be the second-half catalyst, scoring 13 of his game-high 23 points after halftime. He drove left on sophomore Clyde Trapp, who was called for the foul, much to the dismay of CU coach Brad Brownell. Johnson going to the line carried on a recent trend in the series.

Clemson fifth-year senior guard Marcquise Reed missed four free throws down the stretch, opening the door for NC State to win 69-67 on a Braxton Beverly three-pointer at the buzzer. NC State escaped with a victory last year when wing Gabe DeVoe was fouled with 0.2 seconds left, and missed the third of three throws in the Wolfpack’s 78-77 win.

Johnson’s had gone through a similar clutch free-throw shooting scenario in NC State’s 66-65 overtime loss against Virginia, who the Wolfpack play at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Johnson was fouled on a last second three-pointer — down 66-63 — but he missed the first one and then made the next two, though he was trying to miss the third on purpose.

“Taking it from the Virginia game where I missed one of the three, I just gained a lot of confidence,” Johnson said. “I just felt like I had already been in that position before.”

NC State wasn’t using any set plays, just turning Johnson loose down the stretch. He knew he wanted to get into the lane regardless of Clemson’s fouling stretch.

“Once I get into the lane, I know I can finish both ways no matter the contact,” Johnson said. “Coach [Kevin] Keatts challenged me to come out here and step up, and he’s challenged me since the beginning of the year.

“I have a ton of confidence. I just feel like I can’t really miss when I’m in the mode and feeling myself.”

Keatts said Clemson trying to switch on screens helped give Johnson some favorable matchups at times.

“He had a lot of bigger guys on him,” Keatts said. “At times we called for a ball screen and we said ‘No,’ and just let him make a play. I thought he made huge plays all day long.”

No other NC State player scored in double figures for the Wolfpack, who finished the game shooting 41.1 from the field.

“We got everything [from Johnson],” NCSU redshirt junior C.J. Bryce said. “Defensive, offensive, he really picked it up and carried us tonight.”