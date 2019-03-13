Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 14:06:49 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NC State locker room report

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
Editors

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Here are audio from NC State and Clemson's postgame press conferences plus from NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts and select players in the locker room.








——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}