The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 12

Matt Carter
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 12.



Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Roundtable: NIT, spring football and women’s seeding

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball dipping its toes in the transfer market

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending

• The Wolfpacker — NC State center Elissa Cunane named first-team All-American by ESPN

• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State’s early exit from Greensboro sparks several what-ifs

• The Wolfpacker — Bracket breakdown: NC Staet wrestling at the NCAA Championships

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s loss to Syracuse

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC Tournament notes: NC State could consider NIT after one-and-one exit

• Fayetteville Observer — Here’s who UNC and NC State fans should watch for at the Phenom HoopState Championship

• Technician — Pack baseball’s weekend series with Duke has been canceled

• Technician — Commentary: Which women’s basketball teams should get a No. 1 seed

• Technician — Dalton Feeney willing to take whatever role is needed for Pack9

• Technician — Wolfpack softball looks to ride momentum against ranked Virginia Tech squad

• GoPack.com — Softball faces off against No. 16/15 Virginia Tech

• GoPack.com — Members of Wolfpack ready for 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships

• GoPack.com — NC State baseball’s series at Duke canceled

