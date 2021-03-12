The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 12
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 12.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker Roundtable: NIT, spring football and women’s seeding
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball dipping its toes in the transfer market
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 25 presented by JFQ Lending
• The Wolfpacker — NC State center Elissa Cunane named first-team All-American by ESPN
• The Wolfpacker — Column: NC State’s early exit from Greensboro sparks several what-ifs
• The Wolfpacker — Bracket breakdown: NC Staet wrestling at the NCAA Championships
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s loss to Syracuse
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC Tournament notes: NC State could consider NIT after one-and-one exit
• Fayetteville Observer — Here’s who UNC and NC State fans should watch for at the Phenom HoopState Championship
• Technician — Pack baseball’s weekend series with Duke has been canceled
• Technician — Commentary: Which women’s basketball teams should get a No. 1 seed
• Technician — Dalton Feeney willing to take whatever role is needed for Pack9
• Technician — Wolfpack softball looks to ride momentum against ranked Virginia Tech squad
• GoPack.com — Softball faces off against No. 16/15 Virginia Tech
• GoPack.com — Members of Wolfpack ready for 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships
Tweets Of The Day
Elissa Cunane makes first-team. https://t.co/Qt2EClYg4U— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 11, 2021
NC State is in a COVID pause, so its series at Duke this weekend has been postponed, but the teams plan to make up the games in midweek play (good that they have that flexibility this year). Duke is looking for games this weekend— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) March 11, 2021
Auburn transfer Justin Powell has heard from Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arkansas, UCLA, Baylor, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Virginia, Dayton, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Georgetown, UConn, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, NC State, & WKU per @jakeweingarten— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) March 10, 2021
After eliminations from the Big East tournament, Marquette and Providence have both offered FIU transfer Antonio Daye Jr, a source told @Stockrisers.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 11, 2021
Joining a long list of potential suitors. Wrote about him, w/quotes⬇️ https://t.co/sMiou5nQgC
The Citadel’s 6-foot-7 Kaiden Rice has entered the Transfer Portal— Jamie Shaw (@iamjamieshaw) March 10, 2021
Averaged 17.6 points & 4.2 rebounds per game this season
5th in school history with 92 made 3s this season, 3rd in school history with 392 career made 3s, 7th in school history with a 15.0 Career PER pic.twitter.com/zsodVVkP5L
Will Wilson 🔥— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 10, 2021
Patrick Bailey 🔥
Nick Swiney 🔥
The pipeline from @NCStateBaseball to the #SFGiants is strong: https://t.co/DnQeggCKVe pic.twitter.com/kQ7Q8MLCeX
Will Wilson, traded from the Angels to the #SFGiants in 2019, made his former team pay with this double down the line. pic.twitter.com/ezDWtnPomo— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 11, 2021
ICYMI: I profiled Davis Curtiss who is the fastest high school swimmer in the 50 freestyle in the COUNTRY. Now he has his sights set on NC State and possibly the Olympics. https://t.co/FcAdUPSaEW— Dylan Manfre (@Dylan_Manfre11) March 11, 2021
Video Of The Day
1st try- Moon Ball Challenge @thayerthomas1 pic.twitter.com/5cjXHnus1M— Trenton Gill (@gill_trenton) March 11, 2021
——
