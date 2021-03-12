The Wolfpacker Roundtable: NIT, spring football and women's seeding
In a new feature to The Wolfpacker website, the staff will tackle three questions on a weekly basis tackling several relevant subjects pertaining to NC State athletics.
Here are the three discussions for this week.
Should NC State accept a bid into the NIT?
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news