NC State basketball dipping its toes in the transfer market
NC State's 2020-21 basketball season may or may not be over depending on whether or not the Wolfpack is willing to accept a bid to the NIT, but the Pack is already putting its name out there in the transfer market.
Considering the NCAA's ruling that this season won't count toward a winter athlete's four years of eligibility limit, the transfer portal is expected to be as active as ever this summer.
Here's a few names to know that NC State has reached out to already:
