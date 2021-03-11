At-large bids for the NCAA Wrestling Championships, held March 18-20 in St. Louis, were revealed Tuesday afternoon and gave the NC State wrestling team one more qualifier for the sport's biggest stage — 197-pound fifth-year senior Nick Reenan. That means the Wolfpack is one of eight teams nationally with nine (of a possible 10) or more wrestlers qualified for NCAAs. Three teams had all 10 reach St. Louis, while NC State was the only ACC squad with more than eight. That will help greatly in the Pack's quest to extend its school record to seven straight top-20 finishes at the NCAA Championships, and they are vying for an even higher placement than that. It wasn't long after the team claimed its third straight ACC championship that ninth-year head coach Pat Popolizio and his superstar brother combination of 157-pounder Hayden Hidlay and 184-pounder Trent Hidlay started talking about the "ultimate goal" of winning a national title.

NC State wrestling boasted five individual gold medalists at the ACC Championships en route to the team's third straight conference title. They'll be looking to claim another team trophy at the NCAA Championships. (Andrew Mead/ACC)

Many within the sport feel the Pack are in prime position to claim just its second top-10 finish since 1993 and vie for a team trophy, which requires a top-four NCAA finish. NC State tied for fourth place in 2018 to capture the program's first and the ACC's second NCAA team trophy. All five major outlets that update their national rankings weekly — FloWrestling, The Open Mat, InterMat, WrestleState and Track Wrestling — currently project the Pack to finish among the top five at NCAAs based on their individual weight class rankings, which puts them squarely in the team trophy mix.

The official NCAA brackets were released for Wednesday night, and according to FloWrestling's Andrew Spey, the team score projections based solely on the seeds (if the better seed won every match) would have NC State finishing third nationally, two team points (a razor-thin margin) ahead of No. 4 Virginia Tech and 3.5 points ahead of No. 5 Missouri. For just the second time in school history, the Wolfpack boasted a pair of top-two seeds. The Hidlay brothers both received the No. 2 seed at their weight classes after winning ACC titles.

The only previous time the Pack has been able to make that impressive claim was in 2016, when heavyweight Nick Gwiazdowski earned the top seed at his weight class and Tommy Gantt was No. 2 at 157. Both finished as All-Americans, with Gwiazdowski losing in thrilling title match to an Olympic gold medalist, and NC State as a team finishing 11th nationally. Just four programs nationally boasted multiple top-two seeds, and NC State was the only one not from the powerhouse Big Ten Conference to do so — the others were Iowa (four), Penn State (three) and Michigan (two). As a conference, the ACC boasted four top-two seeds, second only to the Big Ten's 13. Overall, six of the Pack's NCAA representatives were awarded top-10 seeds, which is the third-most nationally, behind only Iowa and Missouri, who both had eight in the top 10. We break down the brackets for all NC State qualifiers below with some notes about their specific draws, in descending order based on the seeds:

157: No. 2 Hayden Hidlay (9-0 this year)

The fifth-year senior is vying to become the Pack's first-ever four-time All-American and nabs the fourth top-five seed of his career. The four-time ACC champion and former NCAA finalist will face No. 31 Markus Hartman of Army in round one — who is only 5-2 on the year, but earned the No. 12 seed after a 30-7 campaign last season — then the winner of No. 15 Chase Saldate (Michigan State) and No. 18 Cade DeVos (South Dakota State). His likely opponent (if the higher seed wins every match, which is unlikely to happen but the hypothetical we follow for this entire article) in the quarterfinals would be No. 7 Jarrett Jacques of Missouri and in the semifinals it would be No. 3 David Carr, an unbeaten wrestler out of Iowa State. Carr is a junior-level world champion in freestyle wrestling, and though he and Hidlay have not wrestled in folkstyle (the style done in college wrestling), they did meet last October in freestyle at Senior Nationals, where Hidlay posted a 10-5 victory.

184: No. 2 Trent Hidlay (6-1)

Hidlay upset the nation's No. 1-ranked wrestler, Hunter Bolen of Virginia Tech, in the ACC fiinals. (Andrew Mead)

The redshirt sophomore brings a mark of 6-1 to NCAAs, and he has already avenged that '1,' with a win over Virginia Tech's Hunter Bolen in an epic ACC championship match that went to overtime. It was Hidlay's first win over Bolen in four college matches, but he won't see Bolen until the NCAA finals if he keeps winning. In round one, Hidlay faces No. 31 Ryan Reyes (Oregon State), and then likely Layne Malczewski (Michigan State), who enters as the No. 15 seed. He hasn't wrestled either in college yet, and would likely face another he hasn't seen yet in the quarterfinals in Northern Illinois' Brit Wilson, the 13-1 No. 7 seed. If the seeds hold, the likely semifinal for Hidlay is No. 3 Lou DePrez of Binghamton. DePrez is 7-0 in the season, and split two matches with Hidlay last year — Hidlay won in tiebreakers (essentially double overtime) in a November dual, but DePrez got revenge with a 3-2 victory at the Southern Scuffle Jan. 1. Many around (and even outside) the program say Hidlay has improved dramatically since then, and this will be a golden opportunity to prove it.

141: No. 4 Tariq Wilson (9-0)

The fifth-year senior surprised everybody when he made a run to third place at the NCAA Championships after entering unseeded at the 2018 NCAA Championships — which isn't even possible since all 33 wrestlers in the bracket are seeded now. This time, Wilson will look to make another deep run from a much better starting spot. He'll take on No. 29 Chase Zollmann (Wyoming) in round one, then likely No. 13 DJ Lloren (Fresno State), who is 11-1 on the year but lost to Wilson in a 2018 dual by 19-1 technical fall. Wilson's likely quarterfinals foe would be No. 5 Dom Demas (Oklahoma), who is 12-1 on the season and took fourth at the weight the last time the NCAA Championships were held (in 2019). Two former top-four NCAA placers in the quarterfinals could provide fireworks and be one of the most anticipated matchups that round in the entire tournament. The winner of that would likely face undefeated No. 1 seed Jaydin Eierman of Iowa in the semifinals.

125: No. 6 Jakob Camacho (8-2)

Camacho shocked everybody as a redshirt freshman, when he upset a former NCAA finalist in the ACC's gold-medal match. He fell in his bid to repeat as conference champ this season, falling in overtime to the No. 2 NCAA seed Sam Latona of Virginia Tech. Camacho will need only one upset according to the seeds to get to the semifinals and likely another crack at Latona, who has beaten him in a pair of close ones this year. To get there, Camacho would have to beat No. 27 Gage Curry (American), then likely No. 11 Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) in what could be one of the best second-round matchups in the entire tournament. Camacho and Ragusin both wrestled at October's Senior Nationals, where Ragusin was the talk of the wrestling world after upsetting a former NCAA champion early and placing second. The two did not face each other there, and Camacho placed sixth at that tournament (and Latona fifth). If the seeds held, Camacho's "on-paper" upset would then occur in the quarterfinals, over third-seeded Brandon Courtney (Arizona State), to reach the semifinals and force a rematch with Latona.

174: No. 8 Daniel Bullard (8-1)

The fifth-year senior won his first ACC title this winter and was rewarded with the No. 8 seed, which means he draws the closest "on paper" match in round two and then the No. 1 seed in the quarterfinals if the wins that. Bullard's path in the championship bracket goes No. 25 Cody Surratt (Air Force) in the first round to No. 9 Donnell Washington (Indiana) in round two and then likely No. 1 Michael Kemerer (Iowa). Washington has a deceiving record of 9-5 in this weird COVID-impacted season where Big Ten teams only wrestled each other. Washington's five losses were all against top-seven NCAA seeds and he posted a win over the No. 3 seed, so that's a tough draw for Bullard.

285: No. 10 Deonte Wilson (9-0)

Junior heavyweight Deonte Wilson is seeded 10th at the NCAA Championships. (Chris Downey/NC State Athletics)

Perhaps moreso than any other wrestler on the team in the 12-14 months, Deonte Wilson has been the one that has not had a top-tier opponent to really build his resume. He clearly established himself as the ACC's top heavyweight this year — and the league wasn't bad at the weight, by any means, qualifying four to NCAAs — but he hasn't had a top-10 foe since Pitt's Demetrius Thomas in the ACC finals last year (a one-point win for Thomas). If Wilson gets past No. 23 Robert Heald (Army) in round one, he'll get that opportunity with No. 7 Ethan Laird (Rider). Laird wrestled at 197 pounds last year, but has recorded impressive victories over a pair of top-11 NCAA seeds this season at heavyweight.

133: No. 12 Jarrett Trombley (7-4)

Trombley split the starting spot this year with freshman Ryan Jack, but showed how deep the ACC was at the weight by claiming fourth at the conference tournament and being awarded a seed that is around the top-third of NCAA qualifiers. If Trombley wins round one over No. 21 Jared Van Vleet (Air Force), he'll draw a familiar foe in Pitt's Micky Phillippi, the No. 5 seed. Trombley has wrestled Phillippi tough the last two years, falling 4-0 in last season's dual then closed the gap to 4-2 this winter.

165: No. 17 Thomas Bullard (5-5)

Like twin brother Daniel, Thomas could be seeing the No. 1 seed early — but he'll need an "upset" according to the seeds for that chance. He'll have revenge on his mind from the beginning, when he faces No. 16 William Formato of App State, who beat him in his first match of this season, 4-0. However, Bullard topped Formato twice in 2019-20 (13-3 and 6-2) so has a good chance of being the one to face top-seeded Alex Marinelli (Iowa) round two. Marinelli topped Bullard, 12-4, at the 2019 NCAA Championships.

197: No. 28 Nick Reenan (7-3)