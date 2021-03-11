Entering the NCAA Tournament, Cunane is the Pack's leading scorer and rebounder. Her 16.8 points per game ranks fifth in the ACC and her 8.2 rebounds per contest is good for eighth in the conference. She also ranks third in the league in field goal efficiency (57 percent) and free-throw shooting (85.6 percent).

The 6-5 post player was most recently named the MVP of the 2021 ACC Tournament after the Wolfpack claimed back-to-back conference tournament titles for the first time in program history Sunday.

Cunane was a unanimous first-team All-ACC selection for the second consecutive season in 2020-21.

She also became the first Wolfpack player in program history to earn All-American honors from the Associated Press last season with her selection on the AP third team.

Only four NC State women's basketball players have been selected to All-American teams, none of which have played in the current century.

Pack alums Susan Yow (1975-76), Genia Beasley (1977-1980, Andrea Stinson (1988-91) and Chasity Melvin (1995-98) were all named Kodak All-Americans in at least one season during their respective careers.

After winning its second-straight ACC Tournament title, NC State is waiting for Selection Monday on March 15 to learn its seeding and first opponent in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

All first-round games of the women's tournament will be played in various sites in San Antonio, Austin and San Marcos, Texas, and all remaining contests will be played in San Antonio.