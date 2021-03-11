NC State’s trip to Greensboro for the 2021 ACC Tournament was both short in physical distance and in longevity. The Wolfpack was bounced promptly from the conference tourney after losing to Syracuse 89-68 in the second round Wednesday.

Following a five-game win streak to conclude the regular season, many surrounding the program pondered the following: “What if the Pack picks up a few wins in Greensboro?” A moot point now, the answer quite possibly could have been a backdoor at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Considering the promise displayed in the Wolfpack’s late-season turnaround, the ACC Tournament run theoretical isn’t the only what-if NC State has left to reflect upon.