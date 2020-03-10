The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 10
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, March 9.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands in-state receiver Jakolbe Baldwin
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Previewing the ACC Tournament
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: New NC State commit Julian Gray brings strong work ethic
• The Wolfpacker — Updated look at the bubble
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: Wide receiver Julian Gray
• The Wolfpacker — Markell Johnson named second-team All-ACC
• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC Tournament was made for us. It’s leaving a Coliseum-sized hole in North Carolina
• Technician — Pack men’s basketball snaps fifth seed in ACC Tournament
• Technician — NC State softball to take on improved Norfolk State program
• Technician — NC State baseball hosts two mid-week games against in-state opponents
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball ACC Tournament
• Technician — Scenes from the postgame celebration after NC State won the ACC Tournament
• Technician — By the numbers: Baseball at Virginia series
• Technician — Women’s basketball takeaways: ACC Tournament championship
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics earns share of 2020 EAGL regular-season championship
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 welcomes Charlotte, North Carolina A&T for pair of mid-week games
Tweets Of The Day
The late Jim Valvano was born today in Queens in 1946. He played hoops at Rutgers before an illustrious coaching career including the improbable 1983 NCAA title win for NC State.— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) March 10, 2020
“Don’t give up. Don’t ever give up!” pic.twitter.com/cEYkf3cfBE
Nothing like turning on the Redlight to start the day!!! 1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/691IUHhfmS— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) March 10, 2020
C O M M I T T E D❤️🐺#GoPack #HTT @CoachGMcDonald @StateCoachD @CoachGoebbel @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/YXSDmibj4i— Jakolbe Baldwin (@JakolbeB) March 10, 2020
#1PACK1GOAL #HTT pic.twitter.com/IMqYbFfaIB— George McDonald (@CoachGMcDonald) March 10, 2020
Jakolbe Baldwin committed to #NCState #Wolfpack this morning...— Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) March 10, 2020
34 rec, 687 yds, 8 TDs as a junior.
NC State offer was his first...got it at a summer camp last year...the second camp he attended there
Go to the https://t.co/899RbmnNPA for more @TheWolfpacker pic.twitter.com/7axRYv0IQ4
I really don’t know if there’s more than three or four teams currently OUT that can play their way into the field without a run to the title game. Pretty much every team I have out besides NC State, Texas and UCLA needs to reach the title game just to have a chance.— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 9, 2020
UPDATED BRACKETOLOGY: https://t.co/himXKz12s5— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) March 9, 2020
** NC State replaces UCLA on 2-seed line
** UConn remains No. 2 seed in Portland
** Iowa State climbs to No. 9 seed
Photo: William Howard/Icon Sportswire pic.twitter.com/4bnY8HveA5
Big year for these guys 💪— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 9, 2020
Congrats to our All-ACC teams! pic.twitter.com/cTIlWr8O2P
2020 REGULAR SEASON CO-CHAMPIONS!— NC State Gymnastics 🐺🐾 (@Pack_Gymnastics) March 9, 2020
📰https://t.co/XMXM9L1gOW#GoPack pic.twitter.com/boFzynC7yn
#WPN By now most of you have received a survey for football and baseball to kickoff our Athletics Development Plan. Your feedback is critical, we need your help and input to make the best decisions for the future of our facilities...We’re in this together. #StrengthInThePack— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) March 9, 2020
Video Of The Day
