Video: NC State's Paul McNeil has breakout performance

NC State freshman wing Paul McNeil entered February with 19 points scored this season.

McNeil scored 24 points in one game Saturday in helping NC State defeat Wake Forest 85-73 in front of 15,118 fans at the Lenovo Center.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pounder from Rockingham, N.C., wasn’t part of the rotation or received scant minutes for most of this season.

McNeil took advantage of second-half minutes of blowout games, getting 12 points in a 91-66 loss vs. Louisville on Feb. 12, and then 14 points in the 97-73 loss at North Carolina this past Wednesday.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts decided to shake up the lineup and started McNeil and benched senior wing Marcus Hill. McNeil came alive and his hustle also paid off in going 4 of 7 on three-pointers, plus four rebounds and three assists in the win.

McNeil showed that he belongs on the court for the foreseeable future.

Click below to watch his postgame interview: