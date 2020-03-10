Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal dissect what's ahead for NC State basketball in the ACC Tournament, review the significance of the women taking the conference crown and briefly discuss the state of football recruiting.

If the above player doesn’t work, click here to listen to the podcast or find us on iTunes.

The Wolfpacker Podcast is recorded at Amedeo’s nearly every Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. in the Jimmy V room.

