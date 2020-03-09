NC State basketball senior guard Markell Johnson was honored Monday as second-team All-ACC as selected by a 75-person panel that included the league's 15 head coaches plus 60 members of the media. Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones was named both the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. His teammate, center Vernon Carey Jr., was picked as Rookie of the Year while UNC junior big man Garrison Brooks was chosen as Most Improved. Florida State's Leonard Hamilton was the runaway choice for Coach of the Year.

Johnson is hoping to lead the ACC in assists for a second time in his career. (USA Today Sports)