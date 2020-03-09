Markell Johnson named second-team All-ACC
NC State basketball senior guard Markell Johnson was honored Monday as second-team All-ACC as selected by a 75-person panel that included the league's 15 head coaches plus 60 members of the media.
Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones was named both the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. His teammate, center Vernon Carey Jr., was picked as Rookie of the Year while UNC junior big man Garrison Brooks was chosen as Most Improved.
Florida State's Leonard Hamilton was the runaway choice for Coach of the Year.
Entering the ACC Tournament, Johnson leads the ACC in assists per game at 6.6. If it holds it would be the second time in Johnson's career that he led the league in that category. He averaged 7.3 per contests as a sophomore to top the conference.
Johnson is second on NC State in scoring at 13.0 points per game and leads the Pack with 54 steals. He is also contributing 4.4 boards a contest.
On Friday during a home win over Wake Forest, Johnson reached third in school history in career assists and needs four more to reach 600. Johnson also went over 1,000 career points earlier in the season.
Johnson becomes the second player in head coach Kevin Keatts' three seasons to earn All-ACC. Former center Omer Yurtseven was third-team in 2018.
