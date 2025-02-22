Video: NC State's Dontrez Styles proves clutch

NC State senior forward Dontrez Styles usually provides something a little extra against Tobacco Road squads.

Styles erupted for 22 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out in a 85-73 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. He went 4 of 11 on three-pointers and had his second highest point total of the season.

Styles was coming off a 18-point, five-rebound performance at his former home, North Carolina on Wednesday. He also had 18 points and went 4 of 6 on three-pointers in a 74-64 loss at Duke on Jan. 27.

The Kinston, N.C., has just one more home game remaining March 5, and hopes to play in the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C. NC State is currently tied with Boston College for 16th place, with the top 15 squads making It to the Queen City.

Click below to watch Styles’ interview following the win.