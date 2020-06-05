News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-05 07:58:44 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, June 5.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Nate Evans says Brian Mitchell led his commitment to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Coach: New NC State commit Nate Evans has a passion for football

• The Wolfpacker — NC State flips Tennessee commit Nate Evans

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Nate Evans commits to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Offseason agenda: Jericole Hellems

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting decommitment analysis: Caleb McDowell

• GoPack.com — Nahimana to join NC State women’s tennis program

• GoPack.com — Home field advantage at Dail Soccer Stadium

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

