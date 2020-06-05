The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, June 5.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Nate Evans says Brian Mitchell led his commitment to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Coach: New NC State commit Nate Evans has a passion for football
• The Wolfpacker — NC State flips Tennessee commit Nate Evans
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Nate Evans commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Offseason agenda: Jericole Hellems
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting decommitment analysis: Caleb McDowell
• GoPack.com — Nahimana to join NC State women’s tennis program
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Hard. Tough. Together.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) June 4, 2020
United in the journey for racial equality. Together we stand as a #PackUnited against racism.#georgefloyd #ahmaudarbery #trayvonmartin #walterscott #sandrabland #ericgarner #breonnataylor #samueldubose #SayTheirNames pic.twitter.com/QXD9vkdABm
A message from Chancellor Woodson and University Leadership — Diversity and Inclusion: Recognizing our Shortcomings, Working to Improve https://t.co/JDrmtlmNfT pic.twitter.com/l5GjMapg57— NC State University (@NCState) June 4, 2020
#PackUnited pic.twitter.com/Hvg5sKn1bF— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder_45) June 4, 2020
Blessed to receive another scholarship opportunity to play D1 football from @PackFootball Thank you @31_CoachFAL @coachcscott @GAMEAcademyNow #coltboys pic.twitter.com/97bK8kuYdk— Sherrod Covil Jr (@rodZilla03) June 4, 2020
#1Pack1Goal🐺🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/dBGdqAexuH— Micah Crowell (@CrowellMicah) June 4, 2020
As a kid, he hoped to one day play at N.C. State, just like QB Philip Rivers. Now @Colts RB Nyheim Hines can't wait to catch @NFL passes from Rivers.https://t.co/bXUVIubCYN— Phillip B. Wilson (@pwilson24) June 4, 2020
NBA has set an August 25 Draft Lottery and October 15 Draft, sources say.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 4, 2020
For the 2nd time in 3 years, our series ONE WITH WOLFPACK FOOTBALL has been named a Finalist for Outstanding Program Series by @SVGCollege! We’re incredibly honored and humbled to be listed among such excellent shows! pic.twitter.com/0ubrA3etj3— Scrapt Productions (@wearescrapt) June 4, 2020
🐺 Welcome to the PACK, Sada! 🐺— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) June 4, 2020
📰: https://t.co/oIQpPcUMJP pic.twitter.com/9Plo3dm8BF
Video Of The Day
