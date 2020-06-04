NC State flips Tennessee commit Nate Evans
NC State football's defensive secondary received a boost Thursday afternoon when three-star Nate Evans from Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox High announced he was committing.
Evans had previously picked Tennessee on Nov. 10, 2019 before revealing his new choice on Twitter.
C O M M I T T E D🐺 #1pack1goal pic.twitter.com/tIZNPau5aJ— Nate Evans (@Naateevans) June 4, 2020
Rivals.com ranks Evans, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, as the No. 56 corner in the country and the No. 19 prospect from the state of Virginia. He is the Wolfpack's eighth verbal commitment in the class and the second on defense, joining three-star corner Mario Love Jr. from Hough High in Cornelius, N.C.
The Wolfpacker will have more on Evans' commitment soon.
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook