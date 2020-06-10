The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 10
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, June 10.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Athlete Caden Fordham commits to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack wrestling adds top-10 commit to elite 2021 class
• The Wolfpacker — Patrick Bailey highlights NC State’s baseball draft prospects
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com Bracket Championship: Best NC State game since 2000
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 86
• Raleigh News & Observer — Cancer, COVID-19 and one North Carolina sports nerd’s 30 days in the sports desert
• GoPack.com — Mike Summey zoom interview
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Best game for NC State since 2000, championship game: No. 1 Football 2003 Gator Bowl vs No. 1 Women's Basketball 2020 ACC Tournament Championship. @PackWomensBball @PackFootball. Details here: https://t.co/ayEMqsQlne— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 9, 2020
You may know @JaceyZembal from @TheWolfpacker. I know him as somone I can discuss early-90s Illinois HS basketball with. What does a sports fan do when he’s stuck in the hospital for a month ... with no sports? https://t.co/k2j8GnvdDS— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) June 9, 2020
A Wolfpack fan started a gofundme to help with Jacey’s expenses that has raised more than $16,000 but he still needs a bone-marrow transplant. So if you’re not resgistered with @BeTheMatch ... why the hell not? https://t.co/tJBkothVzz— Luke DeCock (@LukeDeCock) June 9, 2020
Stevo Poulin has committed to @PackWrestle. Read @Andy_Hamilton's story about Poulin's rise from a viral video star to one of the best high school wrestlers in the country.https://t.co/Giyd4Nk02P— Trackwrestling (@trackwrestling) June 10, 2020
YUUUGE PICKUP FOR THE PACK! 🐺 #Stevo @pat_popolizio @PackWrestle pic.twitter.com/n3iGKXQfwG— Pat Mineo (@MrPatMineo) June 10, 2020
Hear from one of your newest commits to @PackFootball in @CrowellMicah!— Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) June 9, 2020
But before he suits up at the next level, he has something else on his mind w/ @EFHS_Football....A 3-peat.@WFMY pic.twitter.com/6JlOzUHqaq
Thankful to have received 3 stars on Rivals!— Lyndon Cooper (@LyndonCooper5) June 9, 2020
✞ pic.twitter.com/WOBFeDIGlF
10 years ago. We lost you. However, HEAVEN gained you. June 9, 2010.— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) June 9, 2020
Dad, I miss you everyday. You were and still are one of my greatest inspirations. You helped instill Perspective, Vision & Belief in me. 3 things necessary for not only success but overcoming. pic.twitter.com/zHNROeWP9m
Welcome to Pack Talks! Former players @TheHakimOmar & @JusSayNate joined 6 current players to discuss a variety of topics.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) June 9, 2020
Check out a segment of the roundtable ⬇️ or watch the entire episode ➡️: https://t.co/PkwNjGN6UW pic.twitter.com/8jh3XhQZrr
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook