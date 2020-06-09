NC State Wolfpack wrestling is building one of the nation's most elite classes for the 2021 recruiting cycle, adding to an already loaded roster. Under head coach Pat Popolizio, the Wolfpack has signed three straight top-20 recruiting hauls, but a special 2021 class has been assembled so far that could rival the 2016 group that was ranked No. 1 nationally by FloWrestling. The addition of future 125-pounder Stevo Poulin, a viral YouTube sensation racking up millions of views over the last decade-plus, is just the latest top recruit to commit. He is also the highest ranked, checking in as the No. 8 recruit in the land regardless of weight per Flo. He was the third-highest-ranked uncommitted wrestler by the outlet.

Poulin is also a rarity in that he is a likely career 125-pounder, which is always difficult to find. The Wolfpack had to beat out the cream of the crop in the sport for his verbal pledge, topping powerhouses Ohio State, Oklahoma State and Penn State, among others, for his services. Entering his senior year of high school, Poulin is a three-time state champion in New York, a hotbed recruiting area for the Wolfpack, and has placed fifth at the Cadet World Championships. After Flo updated its recruiting big board in late April, the outlet noted NC State was tied for first nationally with Oklahoma State and Lehigh for the most top-100 pledges for one school in the country at the time, with four. Poulin makes five. The Pack class also includes No. 53 Derek Fields (projected 165/174 from Brunswick, Ohio), No. 84 Skylar Smith (141 from Liberty Christian, Texas), No. 86 Jacob Null (184 from Dolgeville, N.Y.) and No. 99 Brock Delsignore (165/174 from Shenendahowa, N.Y.), the latter of whom is Poulin's teammate. The video below of Poulin in action has over eight million views since it was posted in 2010.