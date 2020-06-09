Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In a perfect world in which the college football season goes off on time, Tuesday, June 9 marks 86 days until NC State’s season and ACC opener against Louisville , a Thursday night road game that will likely be nationally televised.

Career: Emeka Emezie enters his senior season in 2020 after being a regular contributor to the receiving corp the past three years.

Emezie first earned a role in the rotation as a true freshman when he found the field for 204 snaps and caught 13 receptions for 163 yards including one touchdown. He earned the team's Philip Rivers Freshman of the Year award that season.

2018 proved to be Emezie's statistical best. As a sophomore, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound wide receiver grabbed 53 receptions, including five touchdowns, for 616 yards. The second-year standout started in 12 of the Pack's 13 games that season, finished third on the team in receiving yards and won the team's Mike Hardy Award, which is annually given to the Wolfpack player who best displays a winning attitude.

In 2019, Emezie stepped into the primary receiver role as a junior and saw increased attention from the opposing team's top defenders in the secondary. Number 86 led the Pack in receptions (56), receiving yards (576) and receiving yards per game (48.0) last season.

Heading into his senior season, Emezie is tied for 13th in school history for career receptions (122) and currently holds a 20-game reception streak, the tenth longest in school history.

Background: Emezie played high school football for Marvin Ridge High in Waxhaw, N.C.

Listed as a 6-foot-3, 190-pound three-star wide receiver, Emezie was ranked No. 81 among wide receivers nationally and No. 22 from the state of North Carolina in the class of 2017 according to Rivals.com.

The Waxhaw products selected the Wolfpack over notable offers from Miami, West Virginia, Wake Forest, Kentucky and Boston College.

As a senior in high school, Emezie caught 99 passes for 1,3787 yards and 18 touchdowns as a team captain and earned all-conference, all-state and Shrine Bowl honors in 2016.

Emezie is the son of Nigerian immigrants and his full name is Chukwuemeka Chitabera Emezie.

Fun Fact: Emezie was also an all-conference high school basketball player and averaged 10.3 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game as a junior.