TheWolfpacker.com Bracket Championship: Best NC State game since 2000
With the semifinals now complete, we move to the championship of TheWolfpacker.com bracket to determine the best game involving NC State Wolfpack athletics since 2000.
An original field of 32 NC State games from the past 20 years was selected and divided into four regions. Here were the winners of each region:
Carter-Finley Region: 2003 Gator Bowl win over Notre Dame (advanced to championship)
PNC Arena Region: 2001 football upset of Florida State in Tallahassee
Doak Region: 2013 baseball College World Series clincher vs Rice
Reynolds Coliseum Region: 2020 women's basketball ACC Tournament Championship (advanced to championship)
Once the winner is selected, The Wolfpacker Podcast will record a special feature episode reflecting on the best NC State game in 20 years chosen by our readers.
Championship
No. 1 Football 2003 Gator Bowl vs No. 1 Women's Basketball 2020 ACC Tournament Championship
The Wolfpacker.com premium members can vote on this poll in the message boards here.
1 seed: Football vs. Notre Dame in the 2003 Gator Bowl
No. 17 NC State 28 No. 11 Notre Dame 6
NC State outscored Notre Dame 21-0 in the second quarter in what turned out to be a blow out of a game.
Junior quarterback Phillip Rivers was named Gator Bowl MVP after throwing for 228 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Wolfpack finished the season ranked 11th nationally, the highest final ranking among ACC teams that season.
Freshman running back T.A. McClendon added two more touchdowns on the ground. The Wolfpack defense forced three Irish interceptions and only allowed two field goals.
1 seed: Women's Basketball vs. Florida State in 2020 ACC Tournament Championship
NC State 71 Florida State 66
The second-seeded NC State Wolfpack won three games in three days to win its first ACC Tournament Championship since 1991.
Senior guard Aislinn “Ace” Konig was named the Tournament MVP as she scored more than 16 points in all three games. With 2:26 remaining, Konig made the shot of the tournament when she sank a three-pointer to tie the game at 63.
The Wolfpack never gave back the lead and the Wolfpack won its first ACC title in 29 years.
Best game for NC State since 2000, championship game: No. 1 Football 2003 Gator Bowl vs No. 1 Women's Basketball 2020 ACC Tournament Championship. @PackWomensBball @PackFootball. Details here: https://t.co/ayEMqsQlne— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 9, 2020
