On Wednesday, MLB will begin an unusual five-round draft. Typically it is 40 rounds long, but one of the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic shortened-sports calendar is a scaled-down version in 2020. Nevertheless, several NC State baseball players are expected to be picked, with catcher Patrick Bailey certain to be a first-round choice. Here is a rundown of what Wolfpack baseball players to watch for Wednesday (first round/competitive balance round) and Thursday (rounds two through five).

Junior Catcher Patrick Bailey

Most mock drafts project Bailey to be picked by the Chicago White Sox with the 11th pick. (GoPack.com)

Junior Pitcher Nick Swiney

Swiney had a dominant four starts this season. (Jaylynn Nash/GoPack.com)

The Athletic's Law is bullish on Swiney, placing him at No. 22 in his latest big board. That comes after Swiney’s scintillating four starts this year, in which he allowed only 13 hits and six walks while surrendering four earned runs in 28.0 innings and striking out 42 batters. “Swiney looked like a back-end starter who might go in the second or third round before this spring, but was 90-95 mph in the early going with a 60 [grade] curveball and started getting some late first-round consideration as the Wolfpack’s Saturday starter,” Law wrote. MLB.com has Swiney at No. 78, which would put him in contention to be a potential second round pick. They called Swiney the best NC State pitching prospect since Carlos Rodon was picked by the White Sox at No. 3 overall in the 2014 draft. "Working out of the rotation, Swiney showed an 87-93 mph fastball with modest life and an average to plus curveball,” it wrote. “As a reliever in the past, he sat in the low 90s and topped out at 95 with his heater and backed it up with a wipeout curve. His changeup was a revelation this spring, showing signs of becoming a plus offering with deceptive fade.”

Sophomore second baseman/outfielder Tyler McDonough

Although McDonough is just a sophomore, he is age-eligible for the draft. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

McDonough is a wild card for NC State in this draft. The productive sophomore (.327 career batting average with eight homers and 17 stolen bases in 78 games) is age-eligible to be picked, but given that he has two years of eligibility left has tremendous leverage to potentially demand high dollars in a draft where teams may be selective with how they spend their limited spending pools. MLB.com ranks McDonough as the No. 150 prospect in the draft. It noted that one scout compared him to Adam Eaton, an eight-year MLB veteran who was a starting outfielder on the Washington Nationals' World Series-winning team in 2019. "A switch-hitter, McDonough makes quality contact and controls the strike zone from both sides of the plate," MLB.com stated. "While his on-base skills stand out more than his power, he can drive the ball on occasion and did so more consistently as a sophomore. He has solid speed and the instincts to make the most of it on the bases."

Junior Outfielder/Third Baseman Devonte Brown

Brown was one of the hottest hitters in college baseball this spring. (GoPack.com)