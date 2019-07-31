The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 31
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Aaron Henry excited about nickel performers
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Des Kitchings discusses his returning running backs
• The Wolfpacker — Visits on the horizon for four-star point guard Cam Hayes
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Jahvaree Ritzie continues to check out NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: New quarterbacks coach Kurt Roper ready for competition
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Swimmers Set for Action at 2019 U.S. Nationals
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 51 - Summer Update from Pat Popolizio
Tweets of the day
Former NC State guard Allerik Freeman has signed a deal with Bursaspor of the Turkish BSL, a source told @Sportando. He played in Hungary last season.— Nicola Lupo (@NicolaLupo99) July 31, 2019
Preach!!!— Julius Hodge (@Follow24Hodge) July 30, 2019
I remember 3gms into my college career I wanted to transfer (Seriously). My mom passed the phone to my older brother who listened to me complain for 20mins then said “you’ll be aight” and hung up on me. My family wasn’t having it. Period. The rest is history. https://t.co/8zwo5lcr7m
Blessed to receive an offer from NORTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY!!🐺⚫️🔴@CoachGoebbel @CoachGMcDonald @StateCoachD pic.twitter.com/5giKLP2pXO— Jakolbe Baldwin (@JakolbeB) July 30, 2019
C O M M I T T E D 🖤🐺 #WPN #1Pack1Goal #Lacklife #WAR pic.twitter.com/go6ISCx5tu— First 48 (@Pheldarius) July 30, 2019
CFB starting QB odds via @SportsBettingAG (5/?):— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) July 30, 2019
NC State Wolfpack
Matt McKay -250
Bailey Hockman +275
Devin Leary +350
Oklahoma Sooners
Jalen Hurts -1500
Spencer Rattler +500
Tanner Mordecai +800
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Spencer Sanders -300
Dru Brown +200
Video of the day
——
